Housing development coming to Beaver Dam

Construction of a new housing subdivision will start in Beaver Dam next year.

On Monday, the Common Council approved a development agreement with Neumann Developments to build a single-family housing subdivision with roughly 60 lots on a rural property off Ollinger Road and North Crystal Lake Road near the Corporate Drive business park. The city will provide an incentive of up to $6.75 million to the developer to cover construction costs using tax increment financing, essentially as a tax break. TIF incentives are paid from increased tax revenue from new development, not general taxpayer dollars.

The agreement passed unanimously. The property is in the town but will be annexed into the city.

"I'm really proud of this agreement," said Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Developments. "It's almost exactly what we came up with on day one."

DeCleene said he thinks the deal will be the first of many to happen across Wisconsin as the state experiences a shortage of housing.

Construction has to begin by July 1, 2022. DeCleene said the goal is to get the engineering finalized by the time the snow melts, underground work from May to July, roads paved by October or November and basements dug before the end of the year.