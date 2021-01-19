How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Columbia County

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations:
Wisconsin is in phase 1a of its vaccination plan, which focuses on immunizing frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. People in these groups should contact their employers or facilities for details on when and where they can get shots.
The first part of phase 1b — first responders, or police officers and non-paramedic firefighters (medics are in 1a) — started Jan. 18.
Other groups in phase 1b are people 70 and older, teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released this week for public comment. The plan is subject to approval by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state health department has not said when the other phase 1b groups will be eligible for the vaccine, but officials have suggested it could be by the end of January, depending on vaccine supply. Officials have said it’s likely such groups will get shots through their regular medical clinics, local pharmacies or mass community clinics, with more details to come.
Phase 1c will likely include people 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers such as those in grocery stores, public transit and manufacturing. It’s not clear when these groups might become eligible.
The general public age 16 and older will be in phase 2, expected to start in late spring or early summer. The vaccines authorized so far have not been studied enough in younger people to include them in the recommendations, officials say.
People in phase 1c and phase 2 are also expected to be vaccinated at their regular medical clinics, local pharmacies or mass community clinics.
Where and when to get tested in Columbia County:
- Cambria: 12-6 p.m. Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and 26 at Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St.
- Columbus: 12-6 p.m. Feb. 2 and March 2 at Columbus Water and Light, 950 Maple Ave.
Online registration is encouraged for both free community testing events but not required: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Other places are offering COVID-19 testing for a cost, including Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare and Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, both in Portage. The pharmacy is offering rapid antigen tests, which aren’t as reliable as lab tests but give results in roughly 10 minutes.
For more information:
- Columbia County Health and Human Services: co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs
- Wisconsin Department of Health Services: go.madison.com/vaccine
- Other local health departments: go.madison.com/local
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.