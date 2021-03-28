How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Columbia County

Wisconsin opened vaccine eligibility March 22 to individuals 16 and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
People covered under previous phases of the state’s vaccination rollout plan can still get the vaccine and may be prioritized above newer groups, according to local vaccinators. Previous groups include frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, police officers, firefighters, corrections workers, anyone 65 and older, teachers, child care workers, some public-facing essential workers such as food servers, and staff and residents of congregate living facilities.
Some groups, including health care workers and educators, should contact their employers or facilities for details on when and where they can get shots. As eligibility has expanded, options for where to get vaccinated have also expanded: People can now choose to go through their regular medical provider, local pharmacies or community clinics, each of which have different procedures on how to sign up. A new law will allow dentists to join the ranks of potential vaccinators once they meet certain requirements.
The state expects to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older on May 1, depending on the vaccine supply.
Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage has been administering the vaccine among eligible populations for months. Appointment availability depends on how many doses the hospital receives each week, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. To schedule an appointment, those who are eligible may call 608-745-6490.
The Columbia County Health and Human Services Department started a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early February. In the first week of March, the clinic vaccinated 300 people, according to county HHS Director Heather Gove. It offers the Moderna vaccine every Thursday by appointment only, while a new second clinic on April 1 will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the county administration building.
Scheduling for the county clinics opens at 1 p.m. Monday each week with availability depending on the weekly allotment. Eligible residents can book an appointment online at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs or by calling 608-742-9227.
While other Wisconsin health officials urge residents to sign up for only one waitlist, Gove suggests contacting as many providers as possible to get on their waitlists, according to the Daily Citizen.
“Contact as many providers as you can and be honest to get on their waitlist,” she said. “Call all the places and find out if you can get in. I know that’s sometimes a lot of work if you want to get in. Unfortunately, that’s what has to be done.”
As of Saturday, 30.5% of Columbia County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 19.4% -- 11,144 people -- are fully inoculated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has a list of local vaccinators that eligible residents can contact about availability or signing up for a waiting list. The vaccine is free to everyone. Locations are:
- Aspirus Divine Savior, Portage, 608-745-6490
- Columbia County Health and Human Services, 608-742-9227 or co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs
- Forward Pharmacy Columbus, Columbus, 920-623-2701; sign up for the waiting list online at forwardpharmacywi.com/covid
- Hometown Pharmacy of Lodi, 608-592-0662
- Hometown Pharmacy of Pardeeville, 608-429-2325; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210195636191152
- Wilz Hometown Pharmacy of Portage, 608-742-3545; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210184830273147
- Hometown Pharmacy of Poynette, 608-635-9456; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210206631414138
- Hometown Pharmacy of Randolph, 608-326-5242; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210195731871153
- Hometown Pharmacy of Rio, 920-992-3369; sign up online at form.jotform.com/210206117309140
- Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, 920-887-7181, bdch.com/covid-vaccine; sign up online or call 1-855-908-5029 and leave a message
- Prairie Ridge Columbus Hospital, Columbus, 920-623-1415, prairieridge.health/en/covid-19-vaccine; call for appointment
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare, Prairie du Sac; sign up online at saukprairiehealthcare.org/About/We-Not-Me/COVID19-Vaccine
- SSM Health insurance holders; information at ssmhealth.com/coronavirus-updates
- Walgreens; check availability online at walgreens.com
The vaccines authorized so far have not been studied enough in people under 16 to include them in the recommendations, officials say.
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or how to get vaccinated, call the state's toll-free helpline at 844-684-1064.
Where and when to get tested for COVID-19
There are no free community testing events currently scheduled in Columbia County, but a site at Alliant Energy Center in Madison offers free tests Tuesdays-Saturdays through at least June 30. Online registration is encouraged but not required: register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Other places are offering COVID-19 testing for a cost, including Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare and Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, both in Portage, and Prairie Ridge in Columbus. The pharmacy is offering rapid antigen tests, which aren’t as reliable as lab tests but give results in roughly 10 minutes.
For more information:
- Columbia County Health and Human Services: co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs
- Wisconsin Department of Health Services: go.madison.com/vaccine
- Other local health departments: go.madison.com/local
- Aspirus: aspirus.org/covid-19-vaccineinfo
Editor's note: This story was corrected March 28 to reflect that individuals with certain medical conditions have been eligible for COVID-19 vaccination since March 22.
