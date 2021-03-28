How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Columbia County

Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage has been administering the vaccine among eligible populations for months. Appointment availability depends on how many doses the hospital receives each week, according to spokeswoman Haley Gilman. To schedule an appointment, those who are eligible may call 608-745-6490.

The Columbia County Health and Human Services Department started a weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic in early February. In the first week of March, the clinic vaccinated 300 people, according to county HHS Director Heather Gove. It offers the Moderna vaccine every Thursday by appointment only, while a new second clinic on April 1 will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the county administration building.

Scheduling for the county clinics opens at 1 p.m. Monday each week with availability depending on the weekly allotment. Eligible residents can book an appointment online at co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs or by calling 608-742-9227.

While other Wisconsin health officials urge residents to sign up for only one waitlist, Gove suggests contacting as many providers as possible to get on their waitlists, according to the Daily Citizen.