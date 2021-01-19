How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Juneau County

How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations:

Wisconsin is in phase 1a of its vaccination plan, which focuses on immunizing frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. People in these groups should contact their employers or facilities for details on when and where they can get shots.

The first part of phase 1b — first responders, or police officers and non-paramedic firefighters (medics are in 1a) — started Jan. 18.

Other groups in phase 1b are people 70 and older, teachers, child care workers, prisoners and others who live in congregate settings such as group homes and mental health institutes, along with mink farmers, according to a plan by a state committee released this week for public comment. The plan is subject to approval by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, which advises the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.