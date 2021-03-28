How and where to get COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in Sauk County

Around a dozen locations in Sauk County are currently registered to provide vaccinations, including the county health department, three hospitals, several pharmacies and EMS stations, each with their own waiting list, sign-up process and requirements.

Many health care providers, such as SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and Reedsburg Area Medical Center, started out by contacting eligible patients in phases based on the state’s prioritization recommendations and other considerations. Both hospitals and Sauk Prairie Healthcare now also administer the vaccine to people who aren’t current patients.

The House of Wellness near Baraboo will host a community vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for any county resident 18 or older who is currently eligible. Pre-registration is preferred but not required; register by calling 715-284-9851 and using one of the following extensions: 35411, 33126 or 35418. The Ho-Chunk Nation has been working to immunize its members at the House of Wellness for more than two months, but also is assisting public health partners in vaccinating the wider community, according to a March 9 news release.