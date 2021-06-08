 Skip to main content
Howe first Elroy resident in 20 years to earn Eagle Scout award
Troop 88 Scout Leader Ryan Prechel places the Eagle Scout patch on Ethan Howe.

Ethan Howe has earned his Eagle Scout award, becoming the first scout in 20 years from Elroy to earn the award.

Representative Tony Kurtz presenting a flag flown over the state capitol to Ethan Howe.

“The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank in scouting,” said Troop 88 Scout Leader Ryan Prechel, the last Eagle Scout from the area before Howe earned his award. “Ethan earned this, congratulations.”

To receive the award Howe had to complete several requirements, including earning at least 21 merit badges, serving in a leadership position in the troop and completing an Eagle Scout project. For his project, Howe acquired benches that will be placed on a walking path along the Baraboo River in Schultz Park.

Ethan Howe explaining the requirements of each rank on the path to Eagle Scout.

“There is a partnership the city is doing with the DNR, where they’re going to incorporate a walking path along the river starting from behind the pool all the way around to the large barns,” Howe said. “That’s a really long way to walk without a place to sit. I tried to get five benches… I asked the whole community for funds, I ended up getting seven of them because of the overwhelming support I got from the community, and I just love that so much.”

State Representative Tony Kurtz, who represents the Elroy area, attended the ceremony and presented Howe with a flag flown over the state capitol in Howe’s honor.

Justin Howe places a pin on Ethan Howe as part of the Eagle Scout ceremony.

“One of the things Senator (Howard) Marklein and I are trying to do is highlight all the good young men and women we have in our district, because unfortunately there’s a notion out there that a lot of our youth aren’t pulling their weight,” Kurtz said. “I want to make sure people know that’s not true, we have some good men and women who are the next generation and Ethan is the epitome of that to do what you’ve done.”

Howe, 18, was awarded his Eagle Scout in a ceremony May 30 at Schultz Park in Elroy, the site of his Eagle Scout project. Earning the Eagle Scout award is the culmination of 11 years of scouting for Howe, starting in the first grade with Cub Scouts.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

