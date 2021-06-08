Howe first Elroy resident in 20 years to earn Eagle Scout award

Ethan Howe has earned his Eagle Scout award, becoming the first scout in 20 years from Elroy to earn the award.

“The Eagle Scout rank is the highest rank in scouting,” said Troop 88 Scout Leader Ryan Prechel, the last Eagle Scout from the area before Howe earned his award. “Ethan earned this, congratulations.”

To receive the award Howe had to complete several requirements, including earning at least 21 merit badges, serving in a leadership position in the troop and completing an Eagle Scout project. For his project, Howe acquired benches that will be placed on a walking path along the Baraboo River in Schultz Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a partnership the city is doing with the DNR, where they’re going to incorporate a walking path along the river starting from behind the pool all the way around to the large barns,” Howe said. “That’s a really long way to walk without a place to sit. I tried to get five benches… I asked the whole community for funds, I ended up getting seven of them because of the overwhelming support I got from the community, and I just love that so much.”

State Representative Tony Kurtz, who represents the Elroy area, attended the ceremony and presented Howe with a flag flown over the state capitol in Howe’s honor.