 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huber inmate back in custody
0 comments
alert top story

Huber inmate back in custody

{{featured_button_text}}

A Huber inmate who failed to return to jail is back in custody.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that Robert Haley, 30, did not return to jail as a court-authorized work released inmate after a preapproved medical appointment. Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Saturday that Haley was back in custody.

Haley was serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault related crime. He does not have a current address but does have a previous address in Beaver Dam.

Haley

HALEY

 Tpederson

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Speaker’s Task Force on Racial Disparities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News