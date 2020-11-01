Huber inmate back in custody

A Huber inmate who failed to return to jail is back in custody.
Support Local Journalism
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported Friday that Robert Haley, 30, did not return to jail as a court-authorized work released inmate after a preapproved medical appointment. Sheriff Dale Schmidt said Saturday that Haley was back in custody.
Haley was serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault related crime. He does not have a current address but does have a previous address in Beaver Dam.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.