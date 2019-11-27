About 30 employees are out of work after Hughes Equipment Company in Columbus closed Nov. 12.
Hughes Equipment manufactured food-processing machines at its 1200 W. James St. location. The plant produced mostly fresh corn huskers, blanchers, corn cob saws, string bean processing equipment, and conveyors, along with other products. The company began in 1961; it was purchased by Blackthorn Partners, Ltd. in 2014.
According to Patrick Caracciolo, president of Wadsworth Whitestar Consultants, Hughes Equipment was placed into receivership by its owners. Under receivership, a company is held by a receiver—a person “placed in the custodial responsibility for the property of others, including tangible and intangible assets and rights.” This often happens when a company cannot meet financial obligations or files for bankruptcy. The case is being handled in Columbia County.
“A receivership is court-appointed and supervised, so it’s under the auspices of a judge in Portage,” Caracciolo said. “That’s who we all answer too.”
An employee who was laid-off from Hughes Equipment, said company officials seemed hopeful the manufacturer would be purchased by mid-November. The former employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said employees were informed the company would be auctioned-off in late October/early November.
“A couple of weeks after that we learned the auction would be on Nov. 7 because of the judge’s court schedule and the hearing date would be set for Nov. 12,” said the former employee.
He said he was told Caracciolo had a prospective buyer and they were in negotiations with the building owner on a purchase price.
“However, he said things were not looking good and that he would have more information Nov. 11,” the former employee said.
He said Caracciolo sent an email the following day alerting employees of an all-staff meeting.
“He came into the meeting (Nov. 12) and stated the prospect and the building owner could not come to terms because the building owner needed to see a 20% return on his investment and would not move an inch,” the former employee said.
Hughes Equipment closed the same day.
“It’s very sad to see that one person’s greed ended the career of more than 20 employees,” the former employee said.
Caracciolo declined to comment whether those who lost their jobs would receive severance pay. However, the former employee said no severance was offered and staff were told to file for unemployment.
“I heard that Lyco Manufacturing was interested in purchasing some of the intellectual machine information and might possibly be looking to hire some of the employees,” the former employee said.
“Hopefully they’ll find jobs somewhere else,” Caracciolo said. “It’s pretty easy to find jobs nowadays, but if you want to stay in the industry there are opportunities literally two blocks away.”
