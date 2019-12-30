Humane Society staff urge pets to be spayed and neutered before spring, offer low-cost clinic

If tearing wrapping paper off of a gift this Christmas revealed a living — and possibly furry — addition to the family, staff at the Sauk County Humane Society want to make sure those dogs and cats don’t contribute to the problem of unwanted pets.
“We definitely discourage people from giving animals as gifts for a lot of reasons,” said Dana Madalon, interim executive director. She noted choosing an animal companion is a personal process. “It can be a very chaotic time of year and it’s a very scary time for animals coming into a new home, particularly if it’s a puppy or a kitten.
“What we don’t like are animals that are just sprung on a person, but if somebody did get a puppy or a kitten for Christmas, whether it was a surprise or not, we certainly want them to get spayed or neutered, and we offer that option here,” Madalon said.
Since the Humane Society started its low-cost spay/neuter clinic in 2014, it has operated on more than 4,000 cats and dogs, according to Rachel Leuzinger, SCHS outreach manager.
The full-time SCHS veterinarian works with four other people, including three volunteers, to run the clinic on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Leuzinger said they can spay or neuter about 20 cats in one day, or up to four dogs and a few cats.
“It really is the crown jewel up here,” Leuzinger said of the clinic. “We are so very proud of it. We are the only shelter within a hundred-mile radius that has a spay/neuter option, and it’s available to anyone, so it’s not just available to county residents or low income (residents).”
Madalon said people come from hundreds of miles away to get their pets spayed or neutered at the Sauk County shelter.
During clinic days, the makeshift operating room fills with people, some shaving cats while the vet spays and neuters and other volunteers tend to the animals while they recover in another corner of the room. They also offer vaccines and microchipping.
“It’s quite an operation — no pun intended,” Madalon said.
Leuzinger encourages pet owners to have their cats and dogs fixed as soon as possible — especially before spring “so you don’t have that initial unwanted litter” — to reduce the number of animals that end up in the shelter. Pets have to be at least 4 months old for the procedure.
Having the work done at the shelter clinic can save pet owners money. The shelter will spay/neuter a cat for $40, a female dog for $110 and a male dog for $90, while area vet clinics charge upwards of $200 for a cat and $300 or higher for a dog.
But Leuzinger recommends appointments be scheduled as soon as possible. With the clinic’s growth over the last five years, Leuzinger said the Humane Society is hoping to expand its spay/neuter days in January to accommodate high demand. It’s currently booking appointments into February.
“I think the biggest thing is to make people aware that the best thing that they can do to help their own animals and the animals in our community is to spay and neuter their pets,” she said. “We’re extremely proud of the clinic and proud that we can offer it to our community and other communities throughout Wisconsin.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.