Humane Society staff urge pets to be spayed and neutered before spring, offer low-cost clinic

“It really is the crown jewel up here,” Leuzinger said of the clinic. “We are so very proud of it. We are the only shelter within a hundred-mile radius that has a spay/neuter option, and it’s available to anyone, so it’s not just available to county residents or low income (residents).”

Madalon said people come from hundreds of miles away to get their pets spayed or neutered at the Sauk County shelter.

During clinic days, the makeshift operating room fills with people, some shaving cats while the vet spays and neuters and other volunteers tend to the animals while they recover in another corner of the room. They also offer vaccines and microchipping.

“It’s quite an operation — no pun intended,” Madalon said.

Leuzinger encourages pet owners to have their cats and dogs fixed as soon as possible — especially before spring “so you don’t have that initial unwanted litter” — to reduce the number of animals that end up in the shelter. Pets have to be at least 4 months old for the procedure.

Having the work done at the shelter clinic can save pet owners money. The shelter will spay/neuter a cat for $40, a female dog for $110 and a male dog for $90, while area vet clinics charge upwards of $200 for a cat and $300 or higher for a dog.