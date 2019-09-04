Hundreds of people came out to Sauk Prairie to participate in a Wisconsin tradition and see just how far they could fling dried cow dung.
“It was a good turnout,” said Marietta Reuter of the Cow Chip Committee.
111 women and 149 men signed up for the 2019 Wisconsin Cow Chip Throw. Each contestant was allowed to select and throw two cow chips, with their best score being recorded. Officials said contestants came from Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, California, Pennsylvania, Massecusets, New York and Georgia.
“You want one that’s got some sense weight to it so it will fly good,” said Bill Klinker, who announced the event.
Chips were required to be at least six inches in diameter, with the judge keeping handy a six inch paddle to make sure.
The distance of each throw was measured by Dan Marks of River Valley Land Surveying using a real time GPS receiver. Marks said the devices is often used to locate property corners for exact coordinates within a hundredth of a foot.
All 111 women went first, followed by all 149 men. Finalist rounds with the top 10 throws of each category were held afterward.
Liz Wood, who has won six first place finishes won the Annual Cow Chip World Championship in April, threw the furthest among the women in the first round with a throw of 127.7 feet. Wood’s personal record is 136.
Thomas Lynam won the men’s first throw with a distance of 165.8 feet.
In the finalist rounds, both Wood and Lynam fell short of their previous throws.
Wood threw 102.5 feet and Lynam threw 124 feet finishing in fourth and seventh place, respectively.
Jordan Powers won the men’s final throw with a distance of 200.8 feet, while Jen Morgan won the women’s final throw with a distance of 110 feet.
“The first time I warmed up my arm, but then four hours later, I hadn’t thrown anything since,” Wood said. “I think that was one of my biggest mistakes.”
Wood expressed gratitude for the support she’s received from the community. “I’m glad everybody came to see me throw,” Wood said. “It’s always nice to have other winners because it brings back other people to compete.”
