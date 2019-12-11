Hundreds show for caroling world record attempt as Mauston's bid fails

Although hundreds of people showed up after a visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to help the city of Mauston break the Guinness World Record for the most people caroling, the city fell short in their attempt.

Braving the bitter cold and winds, the group of carolers went door to door Dec. 4 to 10 houses on Division Street, Elm Street and Tremont Street under the direction of stewards and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association’s Mary Hudack. The event began immediately after the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, with performances by Kelly Prescott, Meghan Patrick, and Tanika Charles, left the city.

According to the Greater Mauston Tourism Association, 638 people showed up for caroling, including some visitors from as far away as Indianola, Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota. With the previous record set at 1,880 carolers by Portsmouth, Ohio in 2018, the city fell short by over 1,200 people of setting the record. The city’s goal for the event was to have about 2,000 people attend the attempt.

“We knew breaking Portsmouth, Ohio’s record was ambitious and Guinness World Records has a lot of rules that need to be followed,” Organizing Chairperson for the Greater Mauston Tourism Association Vicki Wards said in a release. “We decided to try it anyway. What did we have to lose?”