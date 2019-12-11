Hundreds show for caroling world record attempt as Mauston's bid fails

Although hundreds of people showed up after a visit by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to help the city of Mauston break the Guinness World Record for the most people caroling, the city fell short in their attempt.
Braving the bitter cold and winds, the group of carolers went door to door Dec. 4 to 10 houses on Division Street, Elm Street and Tremont Street under the direction of stewards and the Greater Mauston Tourism Association’s Mary Hudack. The event began immediately after the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, with performances by Kelly Prescott, Meghan Patrick, and Tanika Charles, left the city.
According to the Greater Mauston Tourism Association, 638 people showed up for caroling, including some visitors from as far away as Indianola, Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota. With the previous record set at 1,880 carolers by Portsmouth, Ohio in 2018, the city fell short by over 1,200 people of setting the record. The city’s goal for the event was to have about 2,000 people attend the attempt.
You have free articles remaining.
“We knew breaking Portsmouth, Ohio’s record was ambitious and Guinness World Records has a lot of rules that need to be followed,” Organizing Chairperson for the Greater Mauston Tourism Association Vicki Wards said in a release. “We decided to try it anyway. What did we have to lose?”
Carolers who took part in the event sang a variety of holiday classics, including Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, Deck The Halls, Frosty The Snowman, The 12 Days of Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, Silver Bells, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.
Although Mauston did not break the Guinness World Record for the most carolers this year, event organizers have stated they hope to try again in 2020.
“After witnessing the fun everyone had, I’d say it was well-worth our time and we should try to do this again,” said Wards.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.