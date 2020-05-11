Hustisford man died in weekend crash in Dodge County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HUSTISFORD – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 64-year-old Hustisford man who died as a result of an auto accident in the town of Hustisford on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, John Muth was pronounced dead at the scene and may have had a medical episode at the time of the crash.

According to the press release, Muth’s car was traveling on Highway E from the village of Hustisford when his vehicle left the roadway and continued through the ditches and over driveways. The car traveled over Highway 60 and crashed through a fence at LKQ Smart Parts, N4079 Highway E, and came to rest after striking a storage container.

Lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, and Muth was the only person in the vehicle. According to the press release, the cause of the accident as well of that of Muth’s death still remains under investigation.

