For nearly 100 years the town of Hustler has held an annual celebration called Hustlerfest. This year, the celebration is returning for its 97th iteration from Aug. 23-25 at the Hustlerfest event grounds in Hustler next to the Elroy-Sparta state trail.
Events kick off Aug. 23 with a cake walk, the “back by popular demand” mini-rods, blind volleyball, and a cornhole tournament.
The festival is known for its unique attractions, which this year include the Aug. 24 pie eating contest, nail driving contest, bail throwing contest, chicken throw, back seat driving contest, hog scramble, log sawing, and pickled pigs feet bob. Other events Aug. 24 are a parade at 11:30 a.m., a motorcycle ride, pedal pulls for kids and adults, a pancake breakfast, volleyball, and live music by Flip City Live.
Aug. 25, the final day of Hustlerfest, will begin with a church service, followed by a chicken dinner and a tractor pull.
There are plenty of family friendly events, and kids can also enjoy the inflatable bounce houses and face painting. Wristbands for the bounce houses are $10. Adults, meanwhile, can enjoy plenty of cold beer at the corn bin bar, which was restored in 2016.
This year’s parade will begin on Highway A at Center St., and follow Center St. to Ranney St. The theme of this year’s festival is “Get Spiked.”
Attendees can receive a button for $7, which provides access for all three days of the events. Children 12 years old and younger get in free.
For more information, visit hustlerfest.com or search Hustlerfest on Facebook.
