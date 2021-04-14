“I’m very excited:" Wisconsin Dells hospitality workers get COVID-19 vaccine at Wilderness Resort

Geraldine SoriVera beamed with excitement as she received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic April 14 at Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
For SoriVera, a J-1 student from Ecuador working in the Dells, it meant a lot to become inoculated to feel safe around family, friends and other people when working as a ride attendant at Mt. Olympus.
“I am very excited,” she said, after receiving her vaccine to become partially vaccinated against COVID-19. She said the vaccine is not available in her home country. Her brother, who lives in Maryland, recently received it.
Oxford resident Elaine Burckharet, who is employed at Wilderness Resort, also received her first dose of the vaccine. She said she took the vaccine due to her age and underlying medical issues.
SSM Health partnered with the Sauk County Health Department for the on-site mobile clinic for Sauk County tourism workers to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Participants could then schedule an appointment to receive the second dose, which will be held at Glacier Canyon Conference Center May 11.
The clinic was also open to J-1 students working at Wisconsin Dells area employers. Participating businesses included not only major resorts and hotels such as Wilderness Resort, Mt. Olympus and Chula Vista, but also small businesses and restaurants such as Dells Boat Tours, Pizza Pub and B-Lux Grill and Bar.
Tourism plays a major role in the Dells and its economy, attracting around four million people per year and supporting more than 16,000 jobs.
Members of Lake Delton Fire, Sauk Prairie EMS, Juneau County Public Health and several retired registered nurses volunteering from SSM Health and UW-Health, assisted in providing the vaccination.
More than 600 employees, out of 1,000 spots available, signed up for the clinic, said Jenny Bothun, SSM Health regional manager for employee health.
“Getting 1,000 vaccines in arms provides safety at all levels of the organization,” Bothun said. “From anyone whose involved in the tourism industry, getting them vaccinated and getting them safely back at work is key to getting the tourist industry up and running and back to normal.”
A few doses were left for walk in appointments, she said. Employers coordinated the sign-up process with their employees. If every dose wasn’t used at the clinic, Bothun said the vaccine will be monitored and stored for another day.
“It will not go to waste,” Bothun said, adding SSM Health has given over 8,000 vaccines at the mobile clinics and none have been wasted.
Bothun said Wilderness Resort reached out to SSM Health to host the clinic. Wilderness Resorts PR Counsel Heidi Fendos said the resort hosted the clinic because of the not only the importance of having its staff vaccinated, but also for the Dells community to help the tourism industry. Fendos said staff have been aware of the clinic for some time so they could sign up for an appointment.
“It’s a wonderful thing the community has pulled together to make sure our hospitality industry is safe,” Fendos said. “We think it’s great that our hospitality workers in the Dells region are now going to be safe with the vaccination in their arm and we are just really thrilled to be facilitating it.”
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions General Manager John Chastan said the clinic at Wilderness Resorts was important to getting its employees vaccinated since so many of them interact with the public.
“I think it’s big because so many of our employees are front line workers. They are servers or front desk agents that are working with the public every day,” Chastan said. “We’ve been open for a long time but as you think of how many people they come in contact with, its important for them to have the opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves and protect everyone else.”
According to the Sauk County COVID-19 dashboard as of April 13, 24,134 or 37.5% of the county has received at least one dose of the vaccine while 17,065 or 26.5% have completed their vaccination series. Over 2.1 million or 37.6% of people statewide received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 1.4 million or 24.8% have completed their vaccination series. Wisconsin Dells also encompasses Columbia, Juneau and Adams counties.
Visit wisconsindellsevents.com to see additional photos and video from the SSM Health and Sauk County Health Department’s on site mobile vaccination clinic. More information on the coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine is at co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.
GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells Wilderness Resort hosts COVID-19 clinic for hospitality and tourism employees
GETTING VACCINATED AGAINST COVID
Amanda readys vaccine
Geraldine receives sticker after getting vaccine
Dustin and Amanda prepare vaccine
Jessica delivers vaccine to table
Observation area
