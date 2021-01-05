Ice activities risky on Dodge County lakes as temperatures rise

With temperatures expected to rise above freezing this week, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that ice conditions on lakes may be unsuitable for winter recreation.

Ice could be patchy and not sustainable to normal ice fishing or snowmobile/ATV traffic. Motor vehicle traffic is not advisable on any waterway in the county as there are still some open areas of water. Ice conditions vary from waterbody to waterbody and can change in a matter of hours.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has responded to two reported incidents related to individuals recreating and falling through the ice in the past couple weeks. All individuals were rescued without incident, but safety needs to be a top priority.

Those who do decide to go out on the ice are encouraged to wear a US Coast Guard approved life jacket, have ice safety picks easily available, inform a friend or family member of their planned location and duration of activities and carry a cell phone.