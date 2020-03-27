Ice is out on Beaver Dam Lake
0 comments
alert top story

Ice is out on Beaver Dam Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swan returns to lake (copy)

This lone swan was swimming with some mallard ducks near the Beaver Dam marina on April 12, 2019.

 SUSAN SHUTE/Daily Citizen Archive Photo

According to Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association record keepers, Beaver Dam Lake was mostly ice free as of today.

Ice-out is determined when a boat can travel from the Highway G bridge in Beaver Dam to the “Long Bridge” on the north end of the lake.

There may still be some bays with ice as well as floating ice.

The earliest ice-out date was Feb. 28, 1998, and the latest was April 20, 1972.

Records for ice-out dates go back to 1916.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News