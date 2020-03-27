Ice is out on Beaver Dam Lake

According to Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association record keepers, Beaver Dam Lake was mostly ice free as of today.
Ice-out is determined when a boat can travel from the Highway G bridge in Beaver Dam to the “Long Bridge” on the north end of the lake.
There may still be some bays with ice as well as floating ice.
The earliest ice-out date was Feb. 28, 1998, and the latest was April 20, 1972.
Records for ice-out dates go back to 1916.
