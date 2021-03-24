 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ice is out on Beaver Dam Lake
0 comments
alert top story

Ice is out on Beaver Dam Lake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Open water

A pair of boating enthusiasts enjoy a brisk ride across the waters of Beaver Dam Lake Friday at noon. It was the first day this year the lake was determined to be mostly ice free. 

 Kelly Simon

According to Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association record keepers, Beaver Dam Lake was mostly ice free as of Tuesday, March 23.

Ice-out is determined when a boat can travel from the Highway G bridge in Beaver Dam to the “Long Bridge” on the north end of the lake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There may still be some bays with ice as well as floating ice.

The earliest ice-out date was Feb. 28, 1998, and the latest was April 20, 1972.

Records for ice-out dates go back to 1916.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Flowers mark scene of deadly Colorado shooting

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News