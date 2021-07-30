Iconic family-owned Dodge County tavern is celebrating 100 years on Sunday

“They moved what was the dance hall portion of the building over here,” Danny Schmitt said, who owned the bar with his wife Linda.

Danny Schmitt, who ran the bar from 1969 to 2018, said the town of Leipsic used to have Grant’s Grain Mill and about a dozen houses. The bar served as not only a tavern, but a general store and town hall at the time.

“Leipsic town was actually the intersection up,” Danny Schmitt said. “We were the tavern, city hall and everything. You used to have everything in the tavern back then.”

Linda Schmitt said she never met her grandfather but grew up in the housing area of the bar, which had been on the left side and to the back of the building. Danny and Linda lived there until they retired in 2018 and moved across the road from the tavern.

“It was fun,” Danny Schmitt said. “It was a business like any other business. There were 18-hour days.”

Schmitt said he would open the bar at 9 a.m. for the first group of customers every day. As the day would go on others would stop by when they were getting off work.

“When the afternoon shifters were here, everyone stopped in the bar,” Schmitt said. “You couldn’t move in here between 4 and 5 p.m.”