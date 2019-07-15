JUNEAU — The Dodge County Building Committee is seeking ways to meet current and future needs using the former jail/Huber facility and current sheriff’s office on North Main Street.
Now that Pod J is incorporated into the new county jail, the now-empty space must be either demolished or adapted to meet space needs.
Pod J was built in two sections in 1959 and 1977 — adapted from previous use as the Dodge County Jail and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, respectively. Options could include demolishing all or part of the facility, or converting the newer portion for use as much-needed garage and storage.
As revealed in a tour led by Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jason Boeck and Assistant Director of Maintenance Phil McAleer, the building is clearly meant for jail and/or secure use. A warren of small, largely windowless rooms is half submerged below street grade. The buildings are largely constructed of concrete and steel, reportedly making it easier to remove many non-supporting walls, if desired.
The sheriff’s office has been housed in the former Legal Services Building (built in 1985) since 2005 and would remain where it is, although some modifications are being requested.
Mechanical systems for each section operate separately, meaning that an entirely new system would be required for the 1976 portion if it is converted for other use.
Building committee member Richard Fink is hopeful that the oldest section of the building can be demolished, allowing access to the 1977 portion from both the north and west sides. That section could be converted into garage, storage and office space.
“It’s a pretty solid building. I’m impressed,” Fink said during the tour.
Building committee members generally agreed that an architectural and/or engineering firm would have to investigate conversion possibilities, although the cost could be as much as $80,000.
“They’re none of them cheap, although the way things are today is because they never hired a consultant when they should have,” Fink said.
“A lot of places would have saved a lot of money by spending that money when they needed to,” agreed building committee member Kevin Burnett.
It is not certain what the cost savings might be, although savings over starting fresh are anticipated. Debate continues over whether the street-level spaces may be used, or whether they would be demolished as well.
Administration Building repairs
Statz Restoration of Menomonee Falls was approved as contractor to replace some of the flaking stone on the Dodge County Administration Building. The landmark art deco structure was constructed in 1937 and was faced with Kasota Limestone. Some of the stone has fractured and deteriorated following repeated freeze-thaw cycles.
The company will be replacing highly damaged sections of the facade and has previously patched and repaired other sections. Older portions of the building have long suffered from infiltrating moisture, although recent air conditioning upgrades have helped reduce interior dampness.
A contract was approved for $19,250, based on the amount of work needed on the building’s north and west sides and the firm’s expertise in inspecting and maintaining the building. The stone installed on the south wing during its construction in 1996 is reportedly wearing well.
All of the county’s illuminated signs have faded, and costs are being gathered to either restore or replace them. Included are three signs on the Administration Building grounds and four more signs for the nearby Criminal Justice Facility.
As costs are expected to exceed $25,000, requests for proposals will be required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)