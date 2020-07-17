Illinois man accused of waving gun around at campground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois man has been charged with reckless use of a dangerous weapon following an incident at a Columbia County campground.

Bakari Autman, 42, of Matteson, Illinois, was charged Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court with second-degree reckless use of a dangerous weapon, firearm possession by someone from out-of-state with a felony, marijuana possession, operating a firearm while intoxicated, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

He faces more than 15 years in prison and $90,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. Judge Todd Hepler set a $3,000 cash bond and Autman has since bonded out of custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Pride of America campground in the town of Pacific around midnight July 13 with a report of disorderly conduct involving a firearm.

The complaint says Autman was intoxicated and hit a person and shoved another in the face before pulling out a handgun outside a cottage. A pair of broken glasses and a handgun were found on the scene.

A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 17.

