Illinois man accused of waving gun around at campground

An Illinois man has been charged with reckless use of a dangerous weapon following an incident at a Columbia County campground.
Bakari Autman, 42, of Matteson, Illinois, was charged Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court with second-degree reckless use of a dangerous weapon, firearm possession by someone from out-of-state with a felony, marijuana possession, operating a firearm while intoxicated, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
He faces more than 15 years in prison and $90,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. Judge Todd Hepler set a $3,000 cash bond and Autman has since bonded out of custody.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Pride of America campground in the town of Pacific around midnight July 13 with a report of disorderly conduct involving a firearm.
The complaint says Autman was intoxicated and hit a person and shoved another in the face before pulling out a handgun outside a cottage. A pair of broken glasses and a handgun were found on the scene.
A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 17.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
