You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois man accused of waving gun around at campground
0 comments
alert top story

Illinois man accused of waving gun around at campground

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

An Illinois man has been charged with reckless use of a dangerous weapon following an incident at a Columbia County campground.

Bakari Autman, 42, of Matteson, Illinois, was charged Tuesday in Columbia County Circuit Court with second-degree reckless use of a dangerous weapon, firearm possession by someone from out-of-state with a felony, marijuana possession, operating a firearm while intoxicated, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

He faces more than 15 years in prison and $90,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. Judge Todd Hepler set a $3,000 cash bond and Autman has since bonded out of custody. 

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Pride of America campground in the town of Pacific around midnight July 13 with a report of disorderly conduct involving a firearm.

The complaint says Autman was intoxicated and hit a person and shoved another in the face before pulling out a handgun outside a cottage. A pair of broken glasses and a handgun were found on the scene.

A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 17. 

+1 
Bakari Autman

Autman

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: VISIT Milwaukee CEO on Hospitality Industry and COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News