BRIGGSVILLE — A man died early Sunday after jumping into Mason Lake and suffering injuries during the weekend, Marquette County authorities say.
Marquette County Sheriff Joseph Konrath said Monday that Michael Christl, 34, of Woodridge, Illinois, dove off a pier and was injured. No foul play was suspected. Christl had been staying with friends at a cabin.
Authorities received a 911 call at 3:12 p.m. Saturday. A University of Wisconsin Med Flight helicopter transported Christl to UW Hospital in Madison where he died early Sunday of his injuries.
The Briggsville Fire Department, Briggsville First Responders, Marquette County EMS assisted on scene, and a Divine Savior Hospital intercept transported Christl to the Portage hospital before he was taken to Madison.
The incident remains under investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office and Marquette County Coroner's Office.
Which pier did he dive off? Pier by Joyce’s?, campground or the park pier?
