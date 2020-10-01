Illinois man pleads no contest to felony gun charge

An Illinois man was sentenced Sept. 17 following charges related to a gun incident at a campground.

Bakari Autman, 42, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of possessing a weapon after being convicted of an out-of-state felony and a misdemeanor charge of operating a firearm while intoxicated. Judge Todd Hepler found him guilty. Autman was sentenced to 36 months of probation for the charges with absolute sobriety, substance abuse treatment and counseling, no possession of firearms and $518 in costs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other charges were dismissed but read in. Autman faced more than 15 years in prison and $90,000 in fines if convicted of the original charges. His cash bond was refunded.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Pride of America campground in the town of Pacific around midnight July 13 with a report of disorderly conduct involving a firearm.

The complaint says Autman was intoxicated and hit a person and shoved another in the face before pulling out a handgun outside a cottage. A pair of broken glasses and a handgun were found on the scene.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.