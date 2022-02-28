Illinois man seriously injured in Sinissippi Lake snowmobile crash

VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD – A 42-year-old Kenilworth, Illinois, man was seriously injured after being ejected from his snowmobile that was traveling on Sinissippi Lake around midnight today.

Around 12:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile crash in which the snowmobile appeared to be traveling south on Sinissippi Lake when it struck an embankment ejecting the rider into the back yard of a nearby residence. The man, who was the lone occupant of the snowmobile, received serious injuries as a result of the crash and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.