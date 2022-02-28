Illinois man seriously injured in Sinissippi Lake snowmobile crash

VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD – A 42-year-old Kenilworth, Illinois, man was seriously injured after being ejected from his snowmobile that was traveling on Sinissippi Lake around midnight today.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash, according to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 12:15 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a snowmobile crash in which the snowmobile appeared to be traveling south on Sinissippi Lake when it struck an embankment ejecting the rider into the back yard of a nearby residence. The man, who was the lone occupant of the snowmobile, received serious injuries as a result of the crash and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Assisting at the crash scene was the Hustisford Fire Department, Hustisford EMS, Mayville EMS, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Flight for Life.
