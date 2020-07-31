Illinois woman accused of hit and run of Amish grain drill

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois woman was arrested and accused of impaired driving after the car she was driving allegedly struck an Amish grain drill and then left the scene Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the town of Woodland.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report that an accident involving a car and grain drill occurred on Highway G near Nash Road. A black, 4-door car with Illinois plates was observed leaving the scene following the crash traveling north on Highway G. The driver and car were found later at a nearby home.

The initial investigation shows that a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling north on Highway G and struck a horse drawn grain drill, which was also traveling north on Highway G. The drive of the Honda was Jana T. Campanelli, 38, of Addison, Illinois. The driver of the grain drill was John E. Yoder, 46, of LaValle. Two boys, ages 11 and 6 were ejected from the grain drill and were transported to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Campanelli showed signs of impairment and after field sobriety testing she was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit and run causing injury and possession of controlled substance.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Cazenovia Emergency Medical Services, Reedsburg Emergency Medical Services and the LaValle Fire Department.