FOX LAKE – Major improvements are planned at the Fox Lake Aquatic Center thanks to donations received from area businesses and individuals.
Located at 402 E. State Street, the center features zero depth entry which allows handicapped accessibility, a large swirling water slide, bubble jets and a large umbrella area on the pool deck for relaxing.
City Treasurer Meagan Buchda oversees the pool and actively promotes its use. She said recent donations will help keep the pool in tip-top shape.
“The Chamber of Commerce has contributed $2,500 toward its upkeep and local businesses contributed silent auction items at a May fundraiser, as well,” she said.
The fundraiser was hosted by the Friends of the Fox Lake Aquatic Center group, along with the Fox Lake pool committee. The brat fry and silent auction raised $1,800.
City Administrator Dean Perlick said he has received word that the center will receive substantial support from Agnesian HealthCare Foundation and Waupun Memorial Hospital within the next month.
DeAnn Thurmer, president/CNO of Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital, said Perlick and Mayor Tom Bednarek approached their organizations and requested funding for pool projects.
“We look to donate to projects and activities that encourage exercise and advance healthy living,” she said.
Fox Lake will receive $5,000 from the Agnesian Foundation and $5,000 from Waupun Memorial Hospital to put toward improvements at the aquatic center.
“We are interconnected with our communities and always looking for collaborative ways to support area initiatives,” said Michelle Ries, Agnesian Foundation director.
The aquatic center was built in the mid-1990s and Perlick said donated funds and labor keep it going.
Plans for the funds include either purchasing a new slide or refurbishing the current one. The pool’s bottom needs to be resurfaced and the water heater pump is due for replacement.
“We would like to get a majority of this done next year, but we are waiting on quotes because all of the improvements are expensive,” Buchda said.
The Friends group is holding its annual Dog Days of Summer dog swim fundraiser Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m.
