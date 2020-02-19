IN DEPTH: Area hospitals, health departments see decline in birth rates

“We need to think about how we are going to be able to keep society functioning with lower numbers of people,” she said. “We need to think carefully about what this change in demographics is going to mean and how are we going to respond to it as a society.”

When asked if the birth rate will increase or decrease over the next five to ten years, she thought it would continue to decrease until the economy is better for people to “comfortably afford to have children.”

Sauk County Health Department Health Officer Tim Lawther said Sauk County had a little over 6% decrease in births in a one year period, about 12.2 births per 1,000 women in 2017 and 11.4 births per 1,000 women in 2018.

He said the birth rate is also declining around the state, a trend that’s been happening since the 1970s even at rates greater than the nation. The state declined 12% in total birth rates since 2007, he said.

“It’s related to the issues we all know,” Lawther said. “There’s an aging population, there are fewer women having fewer children and they are having them at later ages and, quite drastically, one of the major reasons for this is the significant decline in teen births.”