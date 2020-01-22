IN DEPTH: Area law enforcement share scams, ways to protect the public

“Some of these people they are very good at convincing people they are legit,” he said.

Bogus checks

Lt. Andy Stelter said the Reedsburg Police Department receives on average between two to three reports of scams a week. He said the most common scam residents report is receiving a check in the mail, usually after responding to an online ad or being targeted by the victim’s online activity.

Stelter said it looks like a normal check and will be cashed by the bank like a normal one. While he said banks have become more aware of the activity and will ask more questions before any action is taken, if the check ends up not clearing because it’s a forged check and the victim has already delivered the funds to the scammer, the victim loses out.

Stelter said to look out for “anything that’s too good to be true” because it usually isn’t real.

“If you’re selling an item for $500 and someone sends you $1,500 that’s a red flag,” he said. “No one is going to give you money and then expect you to send money back to them. It doesn’t work that way. They are going to get their own shipper, they are going to come out and get it.”