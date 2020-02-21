Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 the year of clean drinking water. Not long after, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos formed a bipartisan clean water task force that sent state lawmakers into various counties throughout Wisconsin to gain knowledge through public feedback.

In late January, those lawmakers presented their conclusions in the form of more than a dozen recommended laws allocating about $10 million. Some proposed new funding for producers to embrace conservation-based farming. The Assembly approved the bills, the majority on a bipartisan, unanimous vote, during its session Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 795 dedicates funding through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for the cost of watershed stewardship groups certification. The bill calls for rebates for cover crop insurance premiums at $5 per acre if farmers are unable to do so through local watershed groups. It also calls for an additional $250,000 for producer-led watershed protection grants to be given to farmers in adjacent watersheds to a farmer-led watershed group.

A watershed, or drainage basin, is the land area surrounding a body of water that collects precipitation and flows water toward it. If the watershed isn’t maintained, its contaminants then flow into the body of water and pollute it . Groundwater flows through many of these bodies of water.

For Ron Schoepp, increasing funding to support farmers who practice conservation is an easy choice.

“Everything should be conservation-based,” Schoepp said.

On his farm in rural Lodi, Schoepp said his reminder to maintain his farm in a way that avoids polluted water runoff sits just down the hill: Lake Wisconsin.

Agricultural practices make a difference

“It could be so much less of a problem with cover crops, no till and rotational grazing,” Schoepp said of keeping water as clean as possible. “So much less run off, less pollution.”

No till, or the practice of growing crops without disturbing the soil through tillage practices that can cause erosion, was adopted by Schoepp nearly 30 years ago. He displayed photos of clear water running from his field in the spring during a conference conducted by the Sauk Soil & Water Improvement Group in early February.

Schoepp Farms moved to rotational grazing in 2000. “Mob” grazing was a change in 2008 that provided a learning experience for Schoepp. The practice requires holding cattle in a small area for a few hours each day, referred to as high intensity, short-duration grazing.

Once the cattle have eaten the plants on the ground and their handlers ensure waste has been put back onto the ground, the fence posts are moved. Schoepp said they travel along a long, narrow strip of land spanning about 3.5 acres for about a week, being moved three times each day and fenced off to avoid a return to the area they were previously in. Once the animals are positioned in another area, the ground goes undisturbed for about two months.

They trample what they don’t eat, Schoepp said, which helps compact the soil by covering it with vegetation.

In the winter, the schedule is a bit different. The cattle are kept in a field of corn covered in snow. They come into the yard for grain and water before going out into the field to lie in the hay. They’re kept comfortable by windbreaks, wooden fence planks affixed to wheels which stand at about 12 feet, when the winter wind takes a bad turn. The wheels are to make it easier as they rotate the cattle along the field, but on warm days, the animals are ideally moving throughout the field without much concern.

“A lot of days, they will not use them, they’ll just lay out and about wherever they want,” Schoepp said. “And that’s perfect. When it’s windy and cold, then they’ll lay out by them.”

Farmers take the lead

Darren Yanke of Echo-Y Farms, near Loganville, is a fourth generation farmer along with his brother Derek.

Yanke said his father Doug adopted no-till practices in the 1980s, pushing for change against his own resistant father. He and Derek were able to take that practice and make improvements to the family’s 1,300 acres.

Like Schoepp, Yanke moves his Angus beef cattle and Holstein heifers rotationally, but places the bales early during the winter, so all he has to do is pull up metal posts after wrapping up the fence. The cattle move to a new area as they seek out their food source.

Yanke was one of the founders of the farmer-led conservationist group in Sauk County that began in 2019. He said even though it’s only been a year since it formed, people are interested and approaching him to ask questions about his conservation methods.

Assembly Bill 790 provides funding in exchange for maintaining or increasing county conservation staff. The proposed legislation calls for an increased appropriation of more than $2.96 million to DATCP for county conservation staffing under the soil and water resource management program.

The bill requires that counties agrees to maintain staff at the same or higher number until late 2022. It also requires that staff can help people enroll in the conservation reserve enhancement program that pays farmers to not produce on land considered to be a conservation concern. Instead, farmers would plant “resource conserving” plant species on that land.

Yanke said the county conservation department helped him establish a perennial pasture on his land in 2017. Without the funding assistance, which is a 75% reimbursement for seed that costs about $150 per acre, Yanke said it may not have happened.

“I don’t know if we would have done it or not without the funding,” Yanke said. “It’s a lot of work. It’s a big task and it’s just nice knowing you have a little extra kickback. You’re doing the right thing, too. Putting in the pasture is the right thing to do.”

Though Yanke said he and others within the Sauk conservation group (SSWIG) enjoy working with county conservation staff, some farmers don’t want to seek funding from a government agency that would mandate their actions. That’s where the group comes in.

“The producer needs to hear from another producer, not from the county conservationist,” Yanke said. “It’s hard for them to listen to someone who just sits in the office who knows a lot of stuff, but ain’t out in the field doing it. They’ve got all these great programs, they just need to get behind them and get out there and help the farmers along, which they need more funding for that, I suppose.”

Tony Peirick, president of the Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil-Healthy Water, echoed the sentiment that farmers want to learn from one another, not legislators or public officials. Peirick said groups like his are the answer.

“They’ll be the ones that will hopefully lead this more so than the government forcing it on us,” Peirick said. “They’ve got to be careful. They can’t go and force stuff on us. Farmers will listen to farmers, more so than they will government officials.”

If legislators and officials work with those groups to “come up with solutions, it will help them out a lot better than trying to come up with regulations.”

Wisconsin District 81 Rep. Dave Considine of Baraboo agrees.

“Farmers need help, but they’re not going to run to Madison to get it,” Considine said.

That’s why he feels AB 790 will be especially effective, because it helps conservation departments fund positions that enable experts to literally get out in the field. They can create a rapport with farmers and help them with conservation practices rather than seeming like they’re giving orders from a desk.

“We want to share information with them, form a relationship with them and offer help,” Considine said. “That’s what this is about.”

The group’s vice president, Marty Weiss said that additional funding would be helpful to ensure someone looking to begin planting cover crops could do so financially. But it shouldn’t be at an ongoing cost to the government, they said.

“You’ve got the stigma out there that cover crops cost money, and they will in hard times like this, but the longer they do it, the better the payback is,” Weiss said.

Changes require a balancing act

With new programs come new guidelines for how to use the funding provided farmers. That can prove to be unattractive for some producers.

SSWIG collaborator Justine Bula said there will likely be a mixed reaction to increased funding paired with possible increased regulation. Especially in an economy where farmers are struggling to keep their operations from going bankrupt.

“A lot of times that change is hard,” Bula said. “Some of these practices require specialized equipment or different equipment than what’s out there. It’s a tough sell sometimes. It’s asking people to change something they’ve been doing for so long. It’s already a tough economy for agriculture right now, so they might be just scraping by so when you’re asking them to kind of jump off the deep end and try something completely different, it’s scary.”

Yanke said since the group formed with its focus to show through results that conservation practices are effective, people have been asking more questions and seeking more information. A personal goal for him in helping form the group was to show there are other ideas that could help lower costs while providing quality results.

“I’m just trying to help others out,” Yanke said. “It is a hard time in farming and we feel like we’re saving money compared to some other farms that are spending more by working the soil.”

With cover crops added, soil organic matter increased by 0.5% from 2013 to 2019, on Echo-Y farmland, which Yanke said was “pretty substantial because it’s 12,000 gallons of water to hold in” the soil profile. It can be beneficial during a year with little precipitation and it increases soil nutrients for growing.

Sometimes the farmer-led group is more of a “morale booster” and social opportunity for isolated farmers, Yanke added.

“When times are tough, sometimes people need someone to talk to,” he said and the 15 or so members support each other.

Though Dodge and Sauk counties have farmer-led conservation groups, Columbia County currently does not. However, George Koepp, agriculture agent with the University of Wisconsin-Extension Columbia County, said that may soon change. In March he and county conservation officials plan to meet with a variety of local farmers, which includes Schoepp, to discuss creating a farmer-led organization.

Farmers want to lessen their impact if it means cleaner resources and reduced costs, but it depends on whether the elements come together to make the work successful, Koepp said. Yanke noted that if a farmer tries something new and it doesn’t work, “there goes the year.” Koepp said the fall was a good example of how good intentions can be foiled in the face of bad weather. When the temperature was so low the ground froze in October and early November, before soybeans and corn could even be properly harvested, the possibility of planting cover crops that would grow in the winter was essentially eliminated.

“It’s disheartening for the farmers when they try to do the right thing and it just won’t work,” Koepp said.

Koepp said he couldn’t speak to the details of the newly proposed legislation or whether it would have a positive impact on the county’s farmers, but he said there has been an interest throughout Columbia County to adopt more conservation-based practices. Cover crops especially, he said.

“Farmers want to keep water on the land, feed their crops,” Koepp said. “They want to keep the soil where it is because if they lose the soil through erosion, they lose productivity over time. They’re looking for ways to try and do the right thing.”

