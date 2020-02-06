In depth: How rural areas offer public transit

Prices for the tours vary, with the City and History Tour costing $20 while the Wine Tour costs $65, which includes lunch, tastings, and chocolates. Discounts are available for children, seniors, and both J1 and university students. The trolley can hold between 27 and 34 passengers, though the company also offers hourly bus rentals which hold either 17 or 24 passengers.

“The comment I get all the time is, even if they didn’t take it for their first day, ‘I wish we would have taken this right away’ because it gives them a really good overview and layout of the Dells,” Ringdahl said. “They see the restaurants they want to go to… we point out different attractions, and it really familiarizes people about our area so they know exactly what they want to do. You can’t always rely on the internet for that, so they see it first hand, and we take them to places they might not find on their own.”