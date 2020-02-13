In depth: Local couples share their love stories

He was, and Marijo said that he left the storage center with both a storage unit and a wife. In actuality, their wedding came later, but Marijo said she knew he was right from that first conversation.

From there, the Zietlows proceeded to their first date, which also didn’t go according to Marijo’s script. According to her, Matt asked to get dressed up for a night out, but the first stop wasn’t quite what she was expecting.

“He told me to get all fancied up, that he was going to take me out,” Marijo said. “I was all excited to go out and about on the town, and he took me to the grocery store. I’m like ‘I got pretty to go to the grocery store?’ And we stopped at Redbox, got a few movies, and he cooked me the best steak in the whole entire world. And we just hung out at home and chilled, and that’s where my whole world changed.”

That was in 2010, and the two of them have been together since. They opened Myrt and Lucy’s together, and despite the stress of working together so often, Marijo said that spending so much time together has improved their marriage rather than putting strain on it.