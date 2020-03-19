IN DEPTH: Local musicians share their stories

Still going strong

John Beth taught himself how to play music in the 50s, and has been playing ever since.

“I started playing by ear on the piano when I was probably six, we had an old farmhouse piano that had 16 keys and was out of tune,” Beth said. “That’s the way it worked on a farm in the 50s, you didn’t go out and get lessons, somebody passed an instrument down and that’s what you got stuck with.”

Beth grew up in Rock Springs then bought a house in Reedsburg he has lived in for the past 48 years. He plays numerous instruments, including the piano, organ, viola, and string bass, and now works as a piano tuner. His first job was playing 15 minutes of music a month for the Kiwanis meeting, which paid $1.50.

“I transitioned into string instruments because all the country schools closed in the 5th grade, and I came into Reedsburg schools, and they gave us the chance to play in the band or orchestra,” Beth said. “So I started playing in the orchestra, on the viola. It’s where I started having lessons and learned to read music.”

Once he was a sophomore Beth switched to playing the string base, and then the guitar after high school.