Some kids were out past their bedtime.

A few months ago in Baraboo, a household discovered that a few figures appeared on their doorstep around 3 a.m. while they were fast asleep.

"The neighborhood reached out and said we don't know who this person is," said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The family knew this because they had a Ring doorbell, a device manufactured by Amazon that functions like a doorbell, but also has camera and smartphone features. Other companies manufacture similar products.

The doorbell allows for a 24/7 camera view of one's doorstep, and anything else that might fall into view. It comes with an app that allows users to access video footage, both live and recorded. Users will receive alerts when the doorbell senses motion. The app also comes with a social network that allows other users to post their own footage for others to view and discuss.

As for the kids, Schauf said, the department got a hold of the video footage and officers were able to find out who they were after linking up with a school resource officer.

"They weren’t out for any nefarious reason," he said, but they were counseled about being out past curfew.

Although police departments have long had access to some kind of surveillance footage, whether from banks or gas stations, they are starting to capture images in new ways and from new places. Residents who now have their own round-the-clock camera access have a trove of data police departments might want to access. Meanwhile, everyone is under the watch of even more cameras just driving down the street or walking down the sidewalk.

"It’s the way of the future and in general," Schauf said.

Crime spike

With high-profile and much-discussed incidents of crime. In Beaver Dam, residents were hit with a string of thefts from unlocked vehicles, losing everything from change to valuable electronics. In Sauk and Columbia counties, residents were alarmed when stolen garage door openers started being used to enter homes. A similar incident happened in Beaver Dam, with a stolen car chase that made it all the way to Madison.

Communities in Dodge, Sauk and Columbia counties, and elsewhere have dealt Brenda and Chris Kuhl, of Beaver Dam, bought a Ring camera after some break-in incidents in their neighborhood. They wondered about a loss of privacy, but concluded it was a good fit for them.

"I think it's for peace of mind more than anything," Brenda said.

The Kuhls like the Ring bell because it lets them answer the door even if they're not home, and no one knows the difference. It comes in handy when packages arrive. They will sometimes get notifications for it if a light changes or a bug appears on screen, looking like a ghost.

For them, the footage is pretty clear. It may not catch every detail, like a license plate and of course doesn't catch if something's happening on the side or the back of the house.

During the break-in incidents in Beaver Dam, Facebook started to blow up with users posting their own footage from cameras they installed in their homes. Residents would share the posts widely to warn others about the people they believed to be prowling their neighborhoods.

Some footage recently shared on the app in Beaver Dam includes someone who may have stolen barbecue grills and a postal worker who allegedly mishandled a package. Eventually, the footage can make its way into the hands of police departments for officers to use in investigating suspected crimes.

Videos have value for police

Departments encourage residents to contact them directly with their own footage. The Beaver Dam Police Department has set up a registry to residents to add themselves to a database with their address and laying out what kind of surveillance equipment they have in their homes for officers to access in case they might have something officers would use to investigate a suspected crime. Besides app-equipped doorbells, more people have more traditional surveillance cameras on their homes as prices drop.

In the wake of the numerous reports of break-ins this year, the department started promoting the registry again as a tool to help investigate incidents.

Police Chief John Kreuziger has his own Ring doorbell camera, set up with the full-time access and on the associated app. His camera is pointed to capture not just the front step, but the full street at a wide angle. Sometimes he'll receive an alert about motion from a school bus driving by.

That kind of information is included in the Beaver Dam registry, as a camera with a view of the houses across the street would be more valuable in a case where something may have happened there than a camera that just catches the stoop. When Kreuziger zooms in with the camera on his app, there's still a good view of what's happening at all angles.

The Beaver Dam department does not actually have its own access to residents' cameras, just the knowledge that they exist, and would need to reach out to the owners to see if officers would be allowed to use the footage on a volunteer basis. As Schauf puts it, the Fourth Amendment still applies. The amendment protects against unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

Crowd sourcing

Detective Lt. Daniel Garrigan in Portage said that he's aware of how Ring doorbells work because he personally has one.

"We at POPD have not had the need to go that route with any cases as of yet," he said.

However, Portage and other departments do post surveillance footage they receive to social media themselves, whether of a dog on the loose or a person suspected of thefts. The posts end up shared widely and are used to help identify suspects in case somebody sees the posts and know who is in the posted footage. Making posts directly allows more reach than just going through the route of asking media outlets to post information on their behalf.

In a case earlier this summer, the Portage Police Department posted blurry photos of a man who was suspected of thefts from health care facilities in different communities off the highway, last seen in Portage. He was thought to have been stealing valuable items like purses and wallets from the facilities. The posts included his face and the car he was driving. The post was shared again a few weeks later after he was suspected of being in Wisconsin again. The man was ultimately arrested in Georgia, and the department kept the posts updated about the status of the man's case.

Schauf said that they get a good response when posting curated information online about potential suspects. He said it can be frustrating when residents post their own data to social media directly as investigations go on in case information causes distractions or falls into the wrong hands.

Partnering

For the third year in a row, the Beaver Dam Rotary Club has put on a special lights display at the city's Swan Park to run through the holiday season. For the third year in a row, the display was vandalized.

This year, people are suspected of stealing golf carts from Wayland Academy, the city's private boarding school, and using them to tear up the park and tear down displays, some of which could not be recovered. Strips of lights were left on the pavement the morning after the incident.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who leads organizing the lights display, is promoting installing a new surveillance camera and Wi-Fi system in the park. However, such large-scale systems don't come cheap: it would cost an estimated $40,000.

A local tech company offered to install the system for a discounted price of $10,000, still a hefty sum without a municipality footing the bill. Schmidt is encouraging people to donate to help cover the cost of the system, while businesses have offered to help with the cost as well. An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the park vandals.

The same night, a resale store was burglarized while a flooring store was vandalized outside -- including a stolen security camera. The three incidents are now believed to be related.

The sheriff's office posted suveillance footage of possible suspects in the three incidents: dark, no faces, but a view of clothing and a backpack, asking for people to come forward if they know who owns the items and if they were not accounted for that evening. In the Facebook comments section, people speculated about who the suspects might be and how they might have accessed the golf carts.

"It is our hope that this reward will bring the information needed to hold these individuals accountable for their actions," Schmidt said in a statement.

Meanwhile, police departments around the country are partnering directly with Ring for more front-line access to surveillance footage, causing concerns about lack of privacy in a casual, growing surveillance network. According to The Washington Post, more than 400 departments around the country have done so, including Madison, Monona, the town of Oconomowoc, Milwaukee and West Allis in Wisconsin.

Baraboo might be next, as Schauf said he is looking into the possibility and how that would work. According to the Post, partnerships allow police departments to see more directly who in a neighborhood might have a camera and still need to ask for permission to access footage. Some departments have offered discounted cameras, with the requirement that owners allow access.

Aside from kids out past curfew, the Baraboo department was able to use footage from such a camera about a year ago to help investigate a burglary incident that involved stolen guns, using the Ring doorbell footage throughout the whole process.

"The more people that share the better," Schauf said.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

