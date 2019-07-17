Tereza Snyder had a background in art, but her career was in programming. The former was her passion, but the latter was her profession, and it was a demanding one.
“In the end, I was just designing websites,” Snyder said. “You come to this realization that you’ve wasted 30 years of your life, and it’s pretty traumatic. And so I was watching TV just to stop thinking about it… And there was this actor and I asked myself ‘Who is this guy?’”
That guy was Nathan Fillion, the actor best known for his appearances in the movie Serenity and the television series Castle and Firefly.
Something about Fillion gripped and fascinated Snyder. She still isn’t quite sure what it was exactly, but she decided to use that focus to leverage her art skills. Snyder set out to draw Nathan Fillion every day. That was in 2012.
A passion starts
“I started doing sketchbooks,” Snyder said. She described her first sketches as “horrible.”
Altogether, Snyder filled up 33 sketchbooks with her portraits of Fillion.
Snyder began posting her work online through Twitter, Tumblr and Instagram under the username Artifex Prime. It wasn’t long before her work caught the attention of others.
Fillion himself noticed some of her postings, and Snyder had the opportunity to sketch him in person while he signed autographs at Comic-Con in Chicago. He also signed some of her personal work.
“He’s a nice man,” Snyder said. “He certainly was nice to me.”
Snyder eventually evolved from sketches to paintings. She does her work from video, not still photographs.
“I didn’t want to draw photographs of Nathan Fillion, I wanted to draw Nathan Fillion.” She aims to capture something dynamic when she draws or paints.
“I had watched every police procedural on TV, and this was like the bottom of the barrel, and there he was,” Snyder said. “In the first season (of Castle) he’s very paternal, he has a daughter (and) he’s very tender with her, he’s very roguish and kind of mischievous and boyish in his behaviour.”
Snyder emphasizes she isn’t painting the characters Fillion plays, but Fillion himself as he plays them. One of her recent paintings is a headshot of Fillion as he looks out the window during an intensely emotional scene from the last episode of the television series Castle.
“What did Nathan Fillion have to put himself into to get that out?” Snyder asked. Her work is an exploration of those kinds of questions.
Snyder feels taking up her work with another actor would be starting over in a way. By now, she’s drawn Fillion so many times that her familiarity with his features lends itself to her artwork. She doesn’t have to double check whether he has dimples when he smiles or how the lines in his forehead crease, because she knows.
“I’ve gotten so much distance on him,” Snydner said. “It’s too late for me to start over. I’ve got his anatomy deeply embedded in my own now… I’m just going to stick with Nathan Fillion, I don’t need anybody else.”
Fillion even bought a piece of her work at one point.
“In Serenity, there’s a scene with Ron Glass,” Snyder said. “Ron Glass’ character is dying, and Nathan Fillion’s character finds him and is holding him when he’s dying.”
Snyder painted a portrait of that scene and when Fillion saw it on Twitter, he decided to buy it as a gift for Glass.
Glass unexpectedly passed away before the gift could be delivered. Snyder isn’t sure where it ultimately ended up.
Snyder would like to see her work displayed in a gallery someday. “They’re useless in a box somewhere,” Snyder said. “I want people to see them.”
Snyder is intrigued by the opportunity brought on by the fact that younger generations are less likely to recognize Fillion.
“In a way, they are my ultimate audience,” Snyder said. “If I can’t make a mark finding a show or a venue for a wider audience of people who don’t care who Nathan Fillion is, then what I want to put in my will is gather up all my work (then) put it in a storage unit somewhere and open it up in 30 years, and then there will be something there that will be meaningful to people on its own merits and not on Nathan Fillion’s coattails.
Snyder’s collection isn’t the only one deserving of recognition in the area.
Vinyl addiction
In Reedsburg, Larry Bartels has a record collection more than half a century in the making.
Bartels graduated high school in 1960 and began driving trucks over the summer in Shawano County near Native American Reservations, the taverns up there offered the beginnings of his collection.
“Every day, they took these records off the jukebox and I would buy five for a buck,” Bartels said. “That’s where I started collecting, and of course it mushroomed all over the place.”
Bartels’ collection spreads across his basement, his garage, an off-property barn and a location in downtown Reedsburg.
“I’ve got the Rolling Stones, I’ve got the Beatles,” Bartels said. “Anybody that you’d like, I got them.”
He’s not sure how many records he owns today, but it was about 100,000 at one point.
Bartels bought a tavern in 1969 in the area and ran it for 10 years.
“In the area, I was friends with the radio station guys,” Bartels said.
“They came into my bar, they were like fixtures there.”
With his friends, Bartels started a rock and roll revival series with the jukebox.
“(We) packed the place,” Bartels said. “You couldn’t get to the door.”
Bartels is optimistic future generations will continue the record collections.
“People will collect no matter what,” Bartels said. “Vinyl is coming back.”
Vinyl also sounds better than it used to.
“If you’ve got a 78 rpm record, the old 78s… when they were new didn’t sound as good, because the needles weren’t as good at that time,” Bartels said.
As record player needles have improved in quality, so has the sound they produce off the vinyl, and so has the demand for those records.
Bartels ran a record buying and selling operation with his brother for years. When his brother passed away, Bartels inherited much of his collection. Some of it was sold, but much of it had got absorbed into Bartels’ own.
Bartels still sells records online under the name Uncle Larry’s Record Room.
“I’ll have people call me,” Bartels said. “If it’s not extra good (quality), I’m not going to sell it.”
More toys
In Wisconsin Dells, Phil Helley’s collection has also outgrown the confines of his home. Much of his collection is stored in a separate building.
Helley has had a longtime interest in “all kinds of collectibles,” Helley said. “But I’m kind of geared towards toys.” He has toys from the turn of the century up to the 1970s.
“My dad would take care of a lot of people, elderly people,” Helley said.
The elderly people had toys from their time and let Helley play with them as a child. “Eventually the elderly people would give them to me,” Helley said.
As he got older and as his collection grew, Helley took an interest in collecting a wider variety of items.
He used to spend every weekend traveling from flea market to flea market hunting for new additions to his collection.
“You go from one thing to the other,” Helley said. “You can’t find something, so you go and look for something else.”
One of his prized toys is an old fashioned Sean Connery era 007 Aston Martin with an ejection seat.
Like so many toys of the era, it is “intricate and mechanical, and it wasn’t made to last,” Helley said.
A more random addition to his collection is a pair of the O.J. Simpson athletic shoes dubbed “juicemobiles”.
“I do sell some things,” Helley said. “I’m not going to live long enough to sell it all.”
Helley said he knows where parts of his collection will go when he’s gone. He’s collected pieces of vintage Wisconsin Dells advertising and other local items over the years, he said much of that will go to the historical society.
“It’s history, this is all history,” Helley said. He still keeps a landline for his phone because that was the number on the cards he used to pass out. His caution has proven fruitful.
“A lady called me on the landline because 21 years ago I had purchased items from her and her husband,” Helley said. “They found one of my business cards in a cabinet.”
Helley also offers free appraisals to anyone who is interested.
Helley’s collection is still growing, albeit not at the same pace it used to. He used to fill up his truck after auctions, now he leaves with one or two items.
“People always ask ‘what’s your favorite’ and the answer is I haven’t found it yet,” Helley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)