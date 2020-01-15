IN-DEPTH: Police departments across southern Wisconsin look to find solutions to staffing issues

“Part of it was overtime hours, extra hours,” McGuire said. “It was something we’ve been planning for quite a long time, but we had to wait until the budget put us in a position where we could afford to do that.”

Mauston’s department operates in a unique fashion; rather than employing a chief and a lieutenant, they have a chief and two sergeants under him. Those two sergeants split the work of the lieutenant. McGuire said the council chose this path rather than the department’s requested lieutenant hire so one sergeant could always be available to go out on the road.

McGuire and the Mauston city council hoped the new sergeant position would alleviate the stress on the salaried members of the force, each of whom was working up to 20 hours of overtime per week.

“In our opinion, it’s not safe to overworking and putting people out in that kind of position when they’re tired,” McGuire said. “We want them at their best.”

