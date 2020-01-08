IN DEPTH: Preparing for a mass casualty event

Jorgenson says the exercises are helping, with all of the various agencies possibly effected by a mass casualty event becoming more “in sync” as time progresses.

“We’re seeing a lot of improvements with networking, seeing what gaps are there and what needs to be addressed,” Jorgenson said. “For example … making sure everyone is on the same channel on the radios, something as simple as that is very important that we have lined up.”

To assist in training, and to serve as a liaison between state and local public safety organizations and the area business community for the D.A.R.E.S. program, the department has hired 29 year Wisconsin Dells Police Department veteran Jed Seidl as Emergency Management Program. Coordinator.

Seidl has worked with area businesses on both prevention of a mass casualty event and response to an event through training and site visits. During site visits, he goes over where the businesses are at with their current capabilities, and where that aligns with other like businesses in the nation. He then recommends areas for improvement, whether in additional training opportunities or in the installation of hardware like security cameras.

Jorgenson knows, however, that prevention of a mass casualty event is not always possible.