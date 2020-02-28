Baraboo’s first-ever church structure may be long gone, but a replacement built just a half-century later still stands, right downtown, as an active congregation.

The Methodist Episcopal congregation built the city’s first church building in 1850, a crude building made of sawed boards, 170 years ago this year. It was replaced shortly after with a building used until the current church for what is now known as the First United Methodist Church was built in 1898. The congregation still meets there.

The 1898 building has since been renovated and expanded for congregation growth and modern use. Children play and officials conference behind stained glass windows, an old skylight was uncovered in the ceiling and what is believed to be the original sanctuary chandelier was found during a 2010 attic renovation and hangs in a staircase today.

Keri Olson, who has taken a keen interest in the history of First United Methodist, said the church would not have been able to keep the same level of programming and service in the community if the church had moved from its 1898 location at 4th and Broadway in downtown.

“It’s really tremendous,” she said.

Across Dodge, Columbia and Sauk counties stand churches that are over a century old and still see use today, but not always as houses of worship. Landmarks and even individual objects are kept alive, with anniversaries still celebrated and new business plans being followed in 2020. Some have become homes, while others are used for business. Despite the great costs to keep 100-plus-year-old buildings in working condition, community members across the region have seen to it that some of their cities’ most prominent buildings don’t crumble and disappear.

From houses of

worship to homesRick Taylor, a former city council member in Portage who owns a collections firm, lives in one of the city’s old churches in the Church Hill Historic District, and owns another that has been converted into a triplex: the former German Evangelical Church on Howard Street and the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church a block away on MacFarland Road, which later became the Grace Bible Church.

Taylor said he likes to tease his friends, asking if their homes will still be standing in 150 years.

“Mine has stood the test of time already,” he said.

Taylor said the costs to renovate old buildings like churches can be prohibitive, but the circumstances coming together means saving them from the wrecking ball.

“You have to have a passion for saving the old buildings,” he said.

Other churches in Beaver Dam have been converted into housing, including one condo complex near Rechek’s Food Pride that is remembered as a teen center from the 1990s as well.

In Beaver Dam, two old Catholic parishes, St. Michael’s for the Polish and St. Patrick’s for the Irish, ceased to exist and merged into St. Peter’s for the Germans, becoming the combined St. Katharine Drexel Parish about a decade ago. St. Patrick’s became the Praise Assembly of God Church on West Maple Avenue.

St. Katharine Drexel, the new home for all Catholics in Beaver Dam, is undergoing a renovation, expected to be finished in April. The church opted to stay near downtown on South Spring Street and launched an expansion project for the 120-year-old building, costing more than $3 million. The church moved services to the parish center down the street as crews started work to make the building more accessible and build an addition to the entrance.

St. Michael’s became a wedding venue and event space under Jim Hasey and Jimmie Walker a few years ago as they pursued a dream of opening a bed and breakfast.

St. Michael’s is now the Chapel of the Archangels, hosting weddings and guests for other events like bingo and Elks gatherings. After coming back to Hasey’s home region from California, the two found the beautiful old rectory and couldn’t resist. They also had the opportunity to tour the church.

“We just fell in love with it, but it was out of our price range, and what are we going to do with a church?” Hasey said. “There was more noise of what was going to come in here, if somebody was going to buy it.”

There was talk the old church could become a fish store, with tanks inside. There was even the possibility it could be torn down.

“We were trying to figure out, that’s not going to be good for our bed and breakfast, what could we do?” Hasey said. “So we came up with the wedding and reception idea, just because we really loved the building. It would be a shame to not be able to see that from our house.”

Now, Hasey and Walker are planning a new wine bar on site. They previously hosted the men’s homeless shelter for the New Beginnings organization.

The church was built in 1904, the congregation’s second, with stained glass windows believed to be originals from the 1870s. The story goes that each window has an intentional flaw, like an area without all the detail filled in, but Hasey and Walker haven’t spotted all of them yet. The church still has the original acoustics from the time when pastors would speak with their backs to the congregants. The extravagant interior of the church was toned down during the Vatican II days (a number of reforms and modernizations occurred during the 1962-65 sessions in Rome), though many other artifacts remain, like the church bell, now standing in front, and the clock that once worked in the bell tower.

On the moveAlso in Beaver Dam, the area’s community theater organization moved out of the old First Baptist Church on North Spring Street after renovating the former St. Patrick’s School on Maple Avenue. The fine arts center had explored several options over the years, including moving into the mall, or the old Pick ‘n Save or even building a new facility.

The original plan was to fund-raise for a renovation and extension, but then the possibility of moving into the school instead arose. The former church location is now listed for sale. The school offers room for more seats and more amenities for the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center than the old location.

Portage’s community theater has had its home since the 1980s in an old church on Cook Street dating to the 19th century that cycled through many congregations, according to Executive Director Heidi Royal.

The arts center is in the second phase of a renovation plan that started in 2013 and has included a new roof, structural work on the facade and the foundation and work to the entrance to make it more accessible. Royal said there was an assessment years ago that determined the old church would be the best place to keep the arts center as a historical cornerstone in downtown Portage.

“It’s a really intimate space,” Royal said, with “fabulous” acoustics that couldn’t be matched for performances elsewhere.

Community Care, a child care center on Maple Avenue in Beaver Dam, is housed in the former St. Mark’s Episcopal. Director Renae Henning said Community Care had relationships with a number of churches in Beaver Dam, with churches often involved with child care out of generosity and out of necessity. The center opened in the 1970s and moved into the current location in 1985. The church has been refitted for the needs of the care center.

“It’s safe. It’s loved. It’s cared for,” Henning said.

She said the location cannot be beat, and it’s easy to take the kids on walks to the park, to the library, to the river or just around the neighborhood. However, Henning said, she would move the care center in a heartbeat if the nonprofit had the financial means to do so.

The care center pursued controversial renovations in previous years like adding siding and removing the steeple, but there are still signs of its former use on the inside, like some of the architecture from the former balcony and old windows.

Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus did make a big move a few years ago from its old church at Mill and Spring Street to a new building further from downtown on Western Avenue. The church was moved to be next to the school that was built in 1955. The new owners of the old building publicized plans to turn the church into a museum and rental space. The church is now the Wyvern’s Trove museum to showcase the owners’ collection and has hosted events like a holiday season house plant sale.

Michelle Wolf, Zion’s resident historian, said many objects from the old church were carried over to the new, like a baptismal font and a cross carved in Germany. Some murals that were originally in German and translated to English were unable to be moved, but Wolf said she has photographs of them she hopes to have printed for display. The pews inside the new church have cushions that are more than 50 years old, and congregants keep them in good order. Stained glass windows from the old church were also moved to the new building.

Wolf said some of the old-timers were not happy about the change, but the new church right next to the school comes with advantages, like no longer having to arrange for buses to carry students across town and fewer steps to maintain and walk on.

“It’s so much easier to get into, it’s amazing,” Wolf said.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

