IN-DEPTH: Region's orchards plant seeds through community support

Easy One-Bowl Apple Bundt Cake

Serves 12 to 16

Prep time: 25 minutes; cooking time: 40 minutes to 50 minutes

For the cake:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature, for greasing

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus 2 tablespoons for the pan

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup milk or alternative milk

3/4 cup canola oil, or 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 pound tart baking apples (about 3 medium), such as Granny Smith or Honeycrisp, peeled, cored, and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

For the glaze:

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk or alternative milk

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, toasted (optional)

Make the cake: Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350 F. Generously coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with 1 tablespoon of butter. Dust with the 2 tablespoons of flour and tap out any excess; set aside.

Place the remaining 3 cups flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in a large bowl or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, and beat or whisk to combine. Add the milk, oil or butter, eggs and vanilla, and beat with an electric hand mixer or in the stand mixer on medium speed until smooth, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Fold in the apples with a rubber spatula.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the cake is lightly browned, springs back when lightly pressed with a finger, and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the pan to loosen the cake and flip it out of the pan onto a wire rack. Cool completely before glazing.

Make the glaze: Place the cream cheese in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. (Alternatively, use an electric hand mixer, small food processor or sturdy whisk). Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low, gradually add the powdered sugar and beat until combined, about 1 minute. Add the milk and vanilla, and mix on low speed until smooth and creamy, about 15 seconds.

Pour the glaze over the cooled cake, making sure that the glaze drips down the sides of the cake. Finish with the chopped walnuts or pecans, if using.

Recipe notes: The glazed cake can be wrapped with plastic wrap after the glaze has set. Refrigerate for up to five days. Let come to room temperature before serving.

SOURCE: Sheela Prakash, TheKitchn.com