IN-DEPTH: Region's orchards plant seeds through community support

Apple growing in Wisconsin dates back more than 200 years, and while the history of growers in this region doesn’t go back that far, each has generations of production in their families.
At Lepacek’s Orchard in rural Poynette, owners Kim and Jared Lepacek continue the tradition started by Jared’s parents, Frank and Diane.
Kim encourages her own children to take the reins on organizing community fundraisers. Her oldest daughter runs the cash register at points throughout the day. Diane stays busy in the back, running apples through a buffer that separates them by weight so they can be sold by the bag.
Goats, sheep and chickens are in pens near the main building. On the grounds where visitors can take a walk through the orchard, more than one pumpkin patch thrives. Customers can pick their own as they walk through the vines and potential jack-o’-lanterns on the ground.
“It’s very low-key here,” Kim said. “It’s just like, ‘Come out and hang out on the farm.’ It’s nice to have a place to go with your family.”
Which is what Melissa Martin of Sun Prairie was doing Oct. 10 when she took photos of her children, Oliver and Lola, and watched as they explored the area. Martin said they visited the orchard in 2018, and though Oliver is only 4, he remembered the trip.
“It’s something different to do, just to get out and have fun,” Martin said as she supervised Lola, 2, sliding down some playground equipment.
Family origins
While Lepacek’s Orchard may be relatively new, started in 2002 by Jared and Kim while they were looking for a new home, selling apples is a family tradition. When Frank and Diane moved back to Wisconsin from Washington in 1979, they found land sufficient enough to plant trees for a decade, eventually putting 700 trees in the ground for their orchard.
Jared and Kim oversee a bigger operation. Planting new trees every three years for an optimal growing life of 20 years, they have 6,000 trees to tend. The orchard sells about 60 varieties of apples from August through October.
On Oct. 10, the orchard hosted one of its school tours while the business operated as usual. Children were taught about apples, from how the trees grow to the perfect way to pick an apple.
In Dodge County, Tom Dooley Orchards is celebrating its 25th year in operation. The history of the orchard dates back to 1967. A man nicknamed Dooley and his grandfather, Tom, began planting apple trees along Highway 49 in rural Waupun.
Owner Sue Vande Slunt, who operates the orchard with her husband, Mike, a native to the area, said the opportunity to oversee an orchard was too enticing to ignore.
“It just intrigued us,” she said. “We wanted to be our own boss, and be able to enjoy the environment and the outside.”
Ski-Hi Fruit Farm is owned by Betty Thiessen, the granddaughter of its founder, A.K. Bassett. He planted trees in 1907 and persevered through some tough years to keep his fruits growing despite the climate and pesky wildlife south of Baraboo near Devil’s Lake State Park.
Eventually, his son Art took over and grew the farm to 500 acres. Eighty acres were used for orchard production. Art was good at growing apples and purportedly had about 90 varieties on the farm at the time.
Today, Ski-Hi features about 35 varieties, Ski-Hi Farm Manager Jake Franzen said. Some are uncommon, left over from trees planted decades ago. Others are the typical popular varieties found at many orchards. Visitors come to the orchard throughout the entire season, which spans from the last week of August until Dec. 1.
Though the numbers dwindle as the weather grows colder, people still wander in to grab a homemade pie or baked good.
And the orchard draws visitors from far beyond the region, Franzen said.
“We get a surprising amount coming from the Madison area, a lot of people coming from Illinois, especially on the weekends,” Franzen said. “A lot of them, they’ve been coming here their whole life. It’s just one of their stops. It’s really cool to see.”
Sustainable tradition
While orchards are businesses, many host tours and events and some provide space for groups to conduct fundraising brat sales and other events.
And they wanted to give back, to host groups on their own land as a way to improve their community. Vande Slunt said they host fundraisers for nonprofit groups, like American Legion Post 210 and Knights of Columbus.
The Vande Slunts partner closely with the Waupun FFA. Adviser Tari Costello said a fundraiser through the orchard has been ongoing for at least two decades. The organization has an annual weekend celebration with face painting, a petting zoo and food sales that pays for their members to attend the national FFA convention each year.
“They’re always busy,” Costello said. “Economically, they add to the business climate. They’re good business people to have in the community. They’re an important part of the Waupun community.”
The brat and burger stands continue throughout the season, from the mid-August opening date to the day before Thanksgiving. Vande Slunt said the aim is to be connected. She takes part in the summer farmers markets.
It is important to give back and to contribute to learning, she said.
“The education, I think, is great,” Vande Slunt said. “Especially with the school kids to understand how you can grow so much and use it.”
Growing and making food by hand should be something people try, she added. At Tom Dooley, very little gets thrown away. Instead, the 23 varieties available throughout the season are put to use in a variety of desserts, baked goods and the orchard staple: apple cider.
“We do a lot with our apples,” Vande Slunt said. “Nothing goes to waste, and here everything is used.”
While sustainability wasn’t something they necessarily had in mind when taking over the business, Vande Slunt said it was a natural desire to waste less. As part of their effort to bolster the local economy, they also encourage visitors to walk the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge trails nearby.
Community outreach
Ski-Hi Fruit Farm has hosted nonprofit groups for brat and hot dog sales for about five years.
“Every weekend during our season I try to have a different nonprofit group out,” Franzen said. “Just different local groups to come out, give them a chance to benefit from the crowds we have out here.”
The orchard market was bustling Oct. 6 as volunteers from Baraboo Special Olympics manned their own trailer just a few feet from the front door. It was a stark contrast to the day before, which had been cold and rainy, Evelyn Hayes said as she helped a steady stream of customers with their orders.
Nearby her son, Adon, who is a Special Olympics athlete, would get up from his seat a few feet from the window and grab a can of whatever beverage customers requested. A number of times, they were told to keep the change as a donation, something Hayes said happened often when they hosted their fundraiser over the weekend.
It’s just one weekend during the season, but it has been helpful as a third annual fundraiser for the group, Agency Manager Donna Meier said. Hayes’ husband, Mick, said they started the event when Franzen initially began soliciting groups to conduct fundraisers at Ski-Hi.
“We’re pleased that we’re able to come and fund raise here,” Evelyn said. “We always appreciate coming here because of the variety of customers. They’re generally generous with donations in addition to buying.”
Franzen said they also get inquiries about their weekend fundraisers. The week of the Special Olympics brat fry, he said someone called asking which group would be outside selling food items not found in the Ski-Hi market.
“It actually helps us because we don’t have a lot of savory items,” Franzen said. “We’re so dependent on the locals here to keep us in business. It’s a good opportunity to give back.”
