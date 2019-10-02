Hours: Lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dinner 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

When: Every Friday.

Sides: choice of potato, salad and soup, including homemade clam chowder.

What: Lunch - two-piece haddock meal. Dinner three-piece haddock meal. Offered four ways fried, pan-fried, butter crumb broiled and broiled.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Drink pairings: Margarita special $5 for a 16 oz. glass, Southern comfort old fashioned for $$4.50.

When: Every Friday.

Cost: Two -piece cod dinner $8. The lake perch meal $12, jumbo shrimp costs $11.50. Cod/perch combo $12.75.

Sides: House made coleslaw, Texas toast, a choice of potato or baby bakers.

What: Two-piece hand battered cod or lake perch. 8-piece Jump shrimp with choice of fried, buffalo and coconut. Combo options available.

Hours: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

When: Every Friday.

Sides: choice of potato, house made coleslaw and a slice of bread or dinner role.

What: Three piece cod, 3-piece perch, one piece walleye. Lemon pepper baked cod.

Green Acres fish fry

What: Beer battered or broiled haddock.

Sides: Baked potato, hash browns or French fries and homemade coleslaw.

Cost: Tuesday and Friday special beer battered $14, broiled $15. Salad bar is an extra $3.50. Everyday regular menu beer battered or broiled haddock $19. Beer Battered Lake Perch on regular menu for $18. Broiled or Deep Fried Walleye for $21.

When: Served every day. Specials on Tuesday and Friday.

Recommend drink pairings: Old Fashioned, $5.50. New Glarus Spotted Cow on tap $4.50. New Glarus Seasonal tap, $4.50. Wines - Wollersheim Dry Riesling $7 per glass, $24 bottle. Ferrari Carano Chardonnay $10/glass, $38 bottle. Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc $ 8 per glass, $28 bottle.

Hours: 5pm - 9pm Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Info: Call Green Acres at 608-643-2305. Email GreenAcresSP@gmail.com. Website www.greenacressaukprairie.com.