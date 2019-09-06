IN DEPTH: Region's wineries offer more than great taste

Upcoming events

Sept. 14: Rock N Wool Winery is hosting its third annual Stomp event. Visitors can participate in a grape stomp from 11 to 4 p.m. Gourmet wine-soaked hamburgers, wine-soaked hot dogs, pizza, wine slushies, cotton candy and snow cones will be available. Bring disks and a friend along for a friendly game of disk golf.

Sept. 20: Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce is holding an eight-location downtown wine walk from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Each stop provides four or more wines to taste and a paired cheese. Edwin Brix and Rock N Wool wines are featured Wisconsin wines. The event begins at the Chamber, 127 S. Spring St. Pre-event tickets are $35; $40 night of the event. More information at info@beaverdamchamber.com.

Oct. 5: Baraboo Bluff Winery is celebrating the colors of wine and fall with a “Leaves” You Breathless on the Bluff event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a walk around the property, visiting wine/cheese pairing stations along the way. Enjoy food courtesy of Jones Dairy Farm, grab a bottle of wine, sit on the hillside and take in the view while enjoying the live music of Derek James.