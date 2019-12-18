IN DEPTH: Some people take Christmas displays further than others

“We enjoy going around and look at other people’s lights even though they don’t flash and they are steady,” Randy Check said. “We like Christmas lights and so we hope other people like them also.”

Outlets bring light

The Outlets at the Dells has long decked the halls for the holiday season, but kicked their efforts into high gear after a change in management groups in 2013. According to general manager Michelle Zuelke, that shift in management prompted the elaborate decorations the mall employs now.

“We’ve always had some decorations since we opened, but the big installation came six years ago when we changed management companies,” Zuelke said. “It is their standard, they really believe in celebrating the holidays with all that is bright and sparkling.”

Craig Management Group, the new owners, brought on a designer from Disneyland to spruce up the mall’s holiday decor. According to Zuelke, the designer first put together the design in July 2013, having the parts shipped over in October of that same year.

The setup started when the parts arrived. Zuelke said the setup team starts putting the display together in mid-October, wiring up the outdoor trees with lights and setting up the hanging decorations on the outer walls of the building.