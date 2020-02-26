IN DEPTH: Wisconsin special education programs continue to provide care despite cost, staffing concerns

Every year, children enter Wisconsin school systems with needs that can’t be met by standard education practices. Special education programs rise to the occasion to meet those needs, but costs and difficulties are on the rise.
The first step for many kids with special needs is the Birth to Three program, a federally mandated system that aims to plan for children’s needs before they enter the school system. Birth to Three is implemented on a county-by-county basis in Wisconsin, and works in conjunction with local Health and Human Services departments.
In Juneau County, Children, Youth, and Family Services manager Kelly Firlus heads up the Birth to Three program, working under a mandate from the Individuals with Disabilities Act. According to Firlus, her team contracts with the local Cooperative Educational Service Agency, based in Portage. Through that partnership, the agencies determine how to best set the kids in their care up for success.
“The program has home visitors and it has a service coordinator,” Firlus said. “The service coordinator is a county employee, and the home visitors are technically CESA 5 employees that we contract.”
The county has maintained this contract with CESA 5 for more than 15 years, and it allows home visitors to work with children in environments they’re comfortable in. Juneau County’s Birth to Three setup is designed so the children are not in a clinic or classroom.
Firlus said the home visitors will go to the children in whatever environment they operate in naturally, be it their home or an alternate location. Working out of the locations the child is comfortable in, Birth to Three’s range of professionals will help the child develop whatever skills they may be falling behind in.
“Our program has an occupational therapist, a speech therapist, a physical therapist and an early childhood educator,” Firlus said. “And while they’re each licensed in a different discipline… they have expertise in all areas.”
If the on-staff occupational therapist is working with a child who develops a speech issue, that therapist would also be equipped to address that issue.
They stick to what Firlus refers to as a primary coach method, so if the child experiences multiple difficulties, they will have one primary home visitor but multiple supplemental therapists to help them work through and develop.
“We may have other home visitors that do joint visits or come along occasionally to provide additional input or observations,” Firlus said. “But typically, we give the family one primary person that they can get to know and that can get to know them and their child.”
This approach is meant to not only provide familiarity with the child’s main therapist, but also to cut down on the family needing to repeat their story and needs to a multitude of different workers. Over the course of the program, the administration will rarely change the primary therapist unless extreme circumstances arise.
Once the program nears its end with a given child, Firlus and her team will begin what is known as transition programming, conferring with a given school’s pupil service staff to develop an individualized plan. Firlus said that transition programming typically begins at 27 months, so that the care team and family have time to figure out what care the child needs before meeting with schools.
“The district has staff there, we are there and the parents, of course, are there,” Firlus said. “And we sit there and talk about what’s the strengths, what’s the concerns. And the school district can explain what programming looks like in their district… and what services they think might be offered.”
If the child qualifies for special education, that programming will often begin in the days preceding that child’s third birthday so that the transition can be as smooth as possible.
Despite the vitality of the Birth to Three program, Firlus argues that it is underfunded to a point that it makes her work nearly impossible. The cost to counties for the program is high, and federal laws make operating costs even higher.
“The thing with Birth to Three is that you can’t have a waiting list,” Firlus said. “If a child is referred to our program, and we evaluate them and determine that they meet our eligibility requirements, we are required to begin their services within 30 days.”
Firlus said that Juneau County has between 30 and 35 kids in the program at any given time, peaking at 40. The state sets a minimum that Juneau County must pay into the program annually, but those funds do not meet Firlus’ standards for running the program.
She and her department have asked for more funding in the past, but to no avail. And due to federal regulations, HHS can’t suspend the program due to insufficient funds, no matter the cost to the county and state.
Once the child passes through the Birth to Three system, much of their care is handled by schools’ pupil services departments. In the Dells, Dawn Sine runs this department out of her office at Spring Hill School. According to Sine, the steps before her department, such as Birth to Three and private therapy, are just as important as the work her department does.
“All of the early intervention, all of the differentiation within the classroom, all of the things that happen to try and meet students’ needs in the general education environment and the core instruction, is so critical before a student is even identified,” Sine said.
Once a student has been identified as fitting the criteria for special education, her department takes an active role in ensuring that student’s future. Sine and her department work alongside the student and their family to develop an individual education plan, or IEP. Schools are required to review IEPs at least once a year, although departments often do so more often.
According to Sine, the main focus of this development process is finding the core needs to focus on in a student’s development, be it speech therapy, occupational therapy or a range of other different areas. At the end of the process, each student has a specialized plan to highlight their needs, tailored by a committee of professionals.
“They talk about… what are the goals, what are the things that we feel like the student needs additional support in? So they develop goals,” Sine said. “They can be behavior-related, they could be academic-related goals, depending on what the disability is.”
While these broad goals are an important portion of this induction process, much of the purpose of an IEP comes from the smaller details. According to Sine, each student’s plan contains separate modifications for the student’s education, whether they be further services the student requires or specific ways they operate in a classroom environment.
Sine’s department does not see the same funding difficulties as Firlus’, but that doesn’t mean financial worries aren’t a concern at times. For Sine, the worry isn’t as much based around too much caseload or not enough staff as it is not having the resources to care for students with greater need for help.
“We have more kids coming in with greater needs,” Sine said. “I don’t see our special ed numbers necessarily going through the roof, we’ve actually dropped a little this year. But what I see is the kids actually coming to us have really significant needs. Not all of them, but we’re getting kids with more significant mental health needs.”
At a January school board meeting, Sine gave a presentation to the Dells school board on the state of her department, recommending increases in staffing to keep up with students’ care requirements. The district also approved the hiring of Lori Parlow as a new school psychologist in January, giving support to Sine’s staff.
Staff increases to keep up with student needs are standard in pupil services department, and Jeff Bindl’s department in Reedsburg is no exception. Bindl has seen growth in his department over the course of his 11 years in Reedsburg, and he does not hesitate to expand his staff with the need.
“We do evaluate staffing on an ongoing basis, and we will support additional staff as the conditions warrant it,” Bindl said. “Absolutely.”
Although he feels his staff receives the support from administrative systems they need to properly care for students, he has experienced difficulty in the past. Before his tenure in Reedsburg, Bindl served as pupil services director in Mineral Point, a school district with less than one-third of the students in Reedsburg.
Mineral Point received less state and federal funding to meet the needs of its students. Bindl referred to the process of running his department in a small district “challenging,” contrasting how he speaks of his post in Reedsburg which more closely meets his funding and staffing needs.
“Because of us being a smaller district, supporting a smaller number of students, your proportionate share of state and federal dollars was smaller,” Bindl said. “And your revenue limits with your local tax dollars were limited as well.”
The main challenge Bindl faces in his post is the rising numbers of special education students in his district, coupled with Reedsburg’s 14.5% poverty rate. Those two dovetail to put an increased burden on the school district to provide services for its pupils.
“I would say that we’re presently able to meet the needs of our students,” Bindl said. “Our special education population, our numbers are increasing. We’ve definitely seen our case loads increase in the last several years, so they are creeping higher.”