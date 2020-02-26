IN DEPTH: Wisconsin special education programs continue to provide care despite cost, staffing concerns

According to Sine, the main focus of this development process is finding the core needs to focus on in a student’s development, be it speech therapy, occupational therapy or a range of other different areas. At the end of the process, each student has a specialized plan to highlight their needs, tailored by a committee of professionals.

“They talk about… what are the goals, what are the things that we feel like the student needs additional support in? So they develop goals,” Sine said. “They can be behavior-related, they could be academic-related goals, depending on what the disability is.”

While these broad goals are an important portion of this induction process, much of the purpose of an IEP comes from the smaller details. According to Sine, each student’s plan contains separate modifications for the student’s education, whether they be further services the student requires or specific ways they operate in a classroom environment.

Sine’s department does not see the same funding difficulties as Firlus’, but that doesn’t mean financial worries aren’t a concern at times. For Sine, the worry isn’t as much based around too much caseload or not enough staff as it is not having the resources to care for students with greater need for help.