In first official year, Friends of Baraboo Parks raise nearly $300K for projects

“Things are getting more and more expensive and our budgets are getting less and less, so we’re relying more on those donations and those fundraisers (by Friends groups),” Hardy said. “Friends of the (Baraboo) Zoo has been so important for the zoo, so it’s been nice having now Friends of the Parks.”

He said they also foster more community involvement, which is something the department likes to see.

“So many people in the community want to be involved,” he said. “I mean, we get contact all the time from the community saying, ‘How can we be involved? How can we help out?’ A lot of people don’t have money but they have time to volunteer, and so it’s good that the community wants to be involved in our parks and in our community.”

Stelling said the Friends of Baraboo Parks, modeled after the zoo nonprofit, are still a small group and “could use lots more help,” both from volunteers and additional board members. Aside from her, the board consists of Angela Witczak, Kimberly Brueggeman, Samanthia Brunker and Marlie Moore, according to its website, friendsofbarabooparks.org. To volunteer or donate, visit the website.