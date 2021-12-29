In first official year, Friends of Baraboo Parks raise nearly $300K for projects

In their first official year as a nonprofit, the Friends of Baraboo Parks have raised nearly $300,000 for the city’s future splash pad and challenge park, according to its founder.
Bekah Stelling, owner of downtown store Bekah Kate’s, said the organization formed a six-member board of directors -- including herself -- and was granted official nonprofit status in 2021, about two years after she originally started the process.
“We’ve got some big goals,” she said.
She first had the idea to start a nonprofit focused on area parks roughly 10 years ago when collaborating with the city of Baraboo and the Business Improvement District to create Nanny Park, she said. She found it difficult to get grants because many were available only to nonprofit organizations. Stelling said she also participated in two of the city’s long-range park plans around the same time.
“In doing that, I started to see the need for something like another arm that the parks department could depend on to help them fill in the holes where city funding couldn’t provide,” Stelling said.
Mike Hardy, director of Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry, said the Friends are now “going full steam,” helping to increase community involvement and raise money for two main projects so far: the Attridge Park splash pad and the Ochsner Park challenge course.
“Bekah’s really been the driving force behind it, and it’s really what we’ve needed and what we’ve been looking for,” he said, noting several of the city’s older playgrounds need upgrading.
Prior to its inception, most new park developments were funded by grants and impact fees, which are paid by developers to offset the impact new housing -- and thus more residents -- will have on public services like parks, libraries and police and fire departments, Hardy said. The parks department would also hold fundraisers and ask for donations, he said, but staff members have less time they can devote to those efforts than Friends organizations.
City taxes pay for maintenance and utilities at city parks, he said.
“Things are getting more and more expensive and our budgets are getting less and less, so we’re relying more on those donations and those fundraisers (by Friends groups),” Hardy said. “Friends of the (Baraboo) Zoo has been so important for the zoo, so it’s been nice having now Friends of the Parks.”
He said they also foster more community involvement, which is something the department likes to see.
“So many people in the community want to be involved,” he said. “I mean, we get contact all the time from the community saying, ‘How can we be involved? How can we help out?’ A lot of people don’t have money but they have time to volunteer, and so it’s good that the community wants to be involved in our parks and in our community.”
Stelling said the Friends of Baraboo Parks, modeled after the zoo nonprofit, are still a small group and “could use lots more help,” both from volunteers and additional board members. Aside from her, the board consists of Angela Witczak, Kimberly Brueggeman, Samanthia Brunker and Marlie Moore, according to its website, friendsofbarabooparks.org. To volunteer or donate, visit the website.
Witczak, who also serves on the city parks commission and the splash pad committee, said she joined Friends of Baraboo Parks when it started so she could help raise money for the splash pad. She acts as a liaison between the Friends and parks commission, she said.
Describing herself as “very passionate about the parks,” Witczak said nonprofit organizations can move quicker on projects than the city would be able to because they can meet more often and aren’t required to wait for approval on everything.
“I would really love to see a Splash Pad in our community sooner than later because we have this unique opportunity to bring this amazing new park to our community if we can get the money raised,” she said.
Stelling echoed her sentiment but also asked the community to be patient.
“Nothing happens fast, unfortunately, unless we get a lot of money right up front, so … we want people to understand that these projects take time,” she said.
Stelling said the new group has raised about $260,000 so far for the splash pad, which is expected to cost about $450,000, and $37,000 for the challenge park, slightly more than half of the roughly $60,000 needed. She expects the latter to be finished in 2022 and the former in 2023.
“Our chili cook-off was a big success (in 2021) and so we’re looking to do that again Oct. 1,” she said. “... that was really a fun community event.”
Once those two projects are completed, Stelling said the group will focus next on the Campbell Park overhaul, including the pool, “because I know our community really, really wants to see changes there.”
She said board members also have some ideas for the dog park and would like to help with any city developments along the Riverwalk, along with trail development at the new “Jackson Property” on the eastern outskirts of the city.
In the meantime, they want to make their presence known at community events and help educate the public about park needs.
“Even when we get these two projects going, we have lots of other plans as well,” Stelling said.
