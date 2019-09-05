Kitzi Muniz of Pardeeville lost her son last year but is determined to continue raising money in his name to help children who live with disabilities like he did.
“I didn’t realize how much of an impact he made on teachers, therapists that he had and people in the schools until he passed away,” Muniz said. “I just really want to keep doing good in his memory to help these kids be able to get scholarships.”
Half of the proceeds from the second annual Memorial Poker Run Roar to Remember Ride -- scheduled for Saturday in Portage -- will fund college scholarships for Portage and Pardeeville students who are pursuing a career that will benefit people with autism or other developmental disabilities. Qualifying jobs include teachers, therapists, doctors and nurses.
With the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder increasing every year, “these people that are going to be going into these positions are so very needed and so very important,” Muniz said.
Her son, Christian, was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3. He died in May 2018 at 16 while under anesthesia for an MRI, Muniz said.
Last year, her family coordinated with another Pardeeville family to organize the first poker run in memory of both of their children, raising about $1,500 in scholarships. About 30 riders participated in the run, but more than twice that number came at the end to join in raffles and a silent auction, she said.
This year they held separate events, but Muniz expects to give more than $2,000 in scholarships, along with smaller donations to Easter Seals Camp in Wisconsin Dells -- where Christian used to go during the summer -- and Donate Life Wisconsin, which focuses on organ donation. Muniz said her son was able to donate organs and “help people literally around the world.”
Tables at the event will offer information on both autism and organ donation, she added.
Christian started school in Pardeeville but transferred to Portage later for the special needs program, which is why Muniz said the event benefits students at both.
Motorcyclists and other vehicle riders can register for the poker run between 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday at J&J Fireball Lanes in Portage. They’ll be given a list of five bars where they have to collect stamps throughout the day. Participants have to return to the bowling alley by 4:30 p.m. to exchange their stamped papers for a hand of cards. Based on poker rules, the top three hands win, getting the other half of the event’s proceeds.
Muniz said there also will be a silent auction, featuring baskets including a one-night stay at an area hotel and a $250 gift certificate to Harley Davidson, and bucket raffles with gift certificates for local businesses.
She said anyone -- not just poker run riders -- can show up at 4:30 p.m. to participate in the auction and raffles.
“I would really love to give a heartfelt thank you to all these businesses and people that have reached out to us and have offered donations,” Muniz said.
