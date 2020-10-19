In-person absentee voting runs Oct. 20-30, Dodge County times listed

As a perennial swing state, Wisconsin has regularly seen close contests over the last several presidential campaigns. This year seems to be no different and when you add a pandemic to the mix it becomes a stressful recipe for municipalities and voters alike.

An end is in sight with only two weeks to go before Election Day. City clerks are opening their offices to in-person absentee voters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30. Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said although the cities in the county generally have regular office hours, voting times for villages and towns vary widely and she recommends people call ahead before trying to vote.

City residents who are registered voters may request an in-person absentee ballot with proof of identification at the following locations:

• Beaver Dam City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 30. An outside drop box is available.

• Fox Lake City Hall, 248 E. State St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. City hall remains closed to the public except for voters. Absentee ballots can be put in the drop box in the lobby.

