In-person absentee voting runs Oct. 20-30, Dodge County times listed

As a perennial swing state, Wisconsin has regularly seen close contests over the last several presidential campaigns. This year seems to be no different and when you add a pandemic to the mix it becomes a stressful recipe for municipalities and voters alike.
An end is in sight with only two weeks to go before Election Day. City clerks are opening their offices to in-person absentee voters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 30. Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson said although the cities in the county generally have regular office hours, voting times for villages and towns vary widely and she recommends people call ahead before trying to vote.
City residents who are registered voters may request an in-person absentee ballot with proof of identification at the following locations:
• Beaver Dam City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 30. An outside drop box is available.
• Fox Lake City Hall, 248 E. State St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. City hall remains closed to the public except for voters. Absentee ballots can be put in the drop box in the lobby.
• Hartford City Hall’s council chambers, 109 N. Main St., weekdays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Absentee ballots may be deposited in the drop box located at the rear of city hall, right outside the double glass doors.
• Horicon City Hall, 404 E. Lake St., weekdays from 7:30 to 4 p.m. The building is currently closed to the public so voters will need to press the buzzer at the front entrance. A drop box is located on the right side of the building’s front entrance.
• Juneau City Hall, 405 Jewell St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In-person absentee voting Oct. 20 will be in the council chambers and will take place after that via a drive through window. A drop box is also available.
• Mayville City Hall, 15 S. School St., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Absentee ballots may be deposited in the utility bill drop box in front of the building.
• Watertown City Hall, 106 Jones St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 30. A drop box is located in the lobby.
• Waupun City Hall, 201 E. Main St., weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 30. A drop box is accessible in front of the building.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them is Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be received in the clerk’s office or at the voter’s polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, in order to be counted. More information can be found at myvote.wi.gov.
Kelly Simon
