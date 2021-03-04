In-person Memorial Day ceremony planned in Beaver Dam

Past and present veterans will be recognized by the Beaver Dam community in a traditional in-person ceremony this Memorial Day.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans’ organizations opted for safety last year and held a private ceremony that was pre-recorded and broadcast on the national holiday.
Committee Chair Lois Levenhagen said the groups are closely watching health guidelines, but are moving forward with plans for a full public service May 29 to honor those who preserve the country’s freedom.
“We’re hoping that with the COVID numbers in the county going down and with the shots being available everything will be able to take place,” she said. “We know things could change and we may need to scale back. It will be livestreamed for people who want to watch from home.”
The memorial service will be held at Veterans Memorial Park starting at 10:15 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery east of Highway 151 on Highway 33. The service will include the reading of the names of veterans who have died in the past year.
Levenhagen said the honor roll is of particular significance to those families because many of those who passed away did not have public funeral services because of the pandemic.
“It’s a nice remembrance and honor to hear their names called out,” she said.
Details are still being worked out, but the Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel marching bands are planning to provide patriotic music for the ceremony. A guest speaker and fly-over are expected, as well.
Benches for seating will be spread out. Levenhagen said attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs in order to socially distance as much as possible. It is requested that masks be worn.
“We want people to put it on their calendars now, because our veterans deserve to be honored and it really adds something to the ceremony when we can have more people participate,” she said.
For more information on the ceremony, call Lois Levenhagen at 920-887-0642.
Another way to recognize veterans locally is by purchasing a banner to be included in the 2021 Veterans Honor Walk.
Fifty banners depicting honorably discharged or currently serving veterans from all service branches will be displayed throughout the summer in downtown Beaver Dam.
Family and friends can sponsor a banner for $300. A sample banner with applications can be found at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, Fleet Farm or Rechek’s Food Pride. The deadline is March 31.
For more information, contact Dave Diljak at 920-885-6463 or diljak@charter.net.