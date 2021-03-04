In-person Memorial Day ceremony planned in Beaver Dam

Past and present veterans will be recognized by the Beaver Dam community in a traditional in-person ceremony this Memorial Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, veterans’ organizations opted for safety last year and held a private ceremony that was pre-recorded and broadcast on the national holiday.

Committee Chair Lois Levenhagen said the groups are closely watching health guidelines, but are moving forward with plans for a full public service May 29 to honor those who preserve the country’s freedom.

“We’re hoping that with the COVID numbers in the county going down and with the shots being available everything will be able to take place,” she said. “We know things could change and we may need to scale back. It will be livestreamed for people who want to watch from home.”

The memorial service will be held at Veterans Memorial Park starting at 10:15 a.m. in Oakwood Cemetery east of Highway 151 on Highway 33. The service will include the reading of the names of veterans who have died in the past year.

Levenhagen said the honor roll is of particular significance to those families because many of those who passed away did not have public funeral services because of the pandemic.