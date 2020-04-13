Incumbent mayors in Beaver Dam, Waupun and Mayville re-elected

The longer process is going through every ballot to determine whether there have been any write-ins. That involves a manual process, although that too is largely finished. Joke candidates – even though everyone is considered legitimate – can slow the tally.

Gibson said, “There is a write-in for Republican president so they have to look for his name, and write-in for mayor, and then there are the County Board seats (two for the city of Beaver Dam and one for the city of Mayville). That takes a while, but that’s after the polls close and after they send us the results.”

With the final tally reported the following results were listed:

In the three-way race for two Waupun Area School District Board of Education seats incumbent Dylan Weber (767) was defeated by fellow incumbent Jenny Patrykus (1,488) and challenger Stephen Chene (965). There were 17 write-ins in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.