Incumbent mayors in Beaver Dam, Waupun and Mayville re-elected

Becky Glewen won a second term as mayor of Beaver Dam following last week's election.
Results from the April 7 spring election in Wisconsin were not announced until Monday, per court order, as municipalities continued counting a crush of absentee ballots voters sent for an election held during a pandemic. Absentee ballots postmarked after April 7 were not counted following a decision by the US Supreme Court and many voters across Wisconsin reported not receiving their own ballots in time.
Glewen received 2,335 votes, or 61.89 percent. Jeff Kohman, the chair of the police and fire commission, received 1,404 votes, or 37.21 percent. There were 34 write-in votes.
Glewen did not immediately return a call Monday evening.
Kohman said he was disappointed in the outcome of the vote but that it was a good campaign on both sides and he wishes Glewen well in the next three years.
For the open branch 4 judge chair in Dodge County Circuit Court, Kristine Snow won a close race against James Sempf. Snow won 10,349 votes, or 50.73 percent, and Sempf won 10,014 votes, or 49.09 percent. There were 36 write-in votes.
Judge Brian Pfitzinger won the other judge seat on the ballot unopposed.
For Beaver Dam Common Council, one seat flipped. In ward 14, challenger Mike Wissell defeated incumbent Mary Morgan. Wissell received 101 votes, or 53.16 percent, and Morgan received 89 votes, or 46.84 percent.
In ward 6, incumbent Ken Anderson won another term with 132 votes, or 63.46 percent, defeating challenge Dan Baulch, who received 74 votes, or 35.58 percent.
Incumbent Therese Henriksen in ward 2, incumbent Cris Olson in ward 4, newcomer Heidi Freeby in ward 8, incumbent Kara Nelson in ward 10, and incumbent Dan Doyle in ward 12 were all elected unopposed.
A handful of races in Dodge County featured registered write-in candidates, including the district 32 seat on the Dodge County Board of Superviors between incumbent Lisa Derr and challenger Linda Yuds. Officials will continue counting up tallies for write-in candidates and send them to the county on Tuesday.
In Waupun incumbent mayor Julie Nickel handily won over challenger Jay Graff. In one of the first precincts reporting, with both Dodge and Fond du Lac county tallies, Waupun showed 1,754 votes for Nickel and 323 for Graf. There were two write-ins, one in Dodge County and one in Fond du Lac County.
Nickel shared the following comment shortly after results were posted: "Being an effective elected official involves listening to constituents, translating their concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus to implement them. I could not do this job without the involvement and openness of the people I represent. You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you. I look forward to continuing to work for you as your mayor and to making Waupun a place where people of all ages can count on a future."
Graff was unavailable for comment.
For Common Council, Pete Kaczmarski won in district 2, Michael Matoushek won in district 4 and Nancy Vanderkin won in district 6, each running unopposed.
In Mayville, incumbent Mayor Rob Boelk won a third term with 963 votes, or 79.19 percent, against 253 write-in votes, or 20.81 percent. For Mayville Common Council, incumbent Bob Smith won 98.34 percent of the vote in ward 2 and incumbent Kim Olson won 95.65 percent of the vote in ward 6, with the remaining votes being write-ins. Nobody was on the ballot for wards 4, 7 and 8 after incumbent Gene Frings stepped down, but there were 25 write-in votes.
In Juneau, incumbent Mayor Den Wegener won re-election with 452 votes, or 95.36 percent, with the remaining votes being write-ins. John Schuster won a full term on the council in ward 3, with 98.89 percent against remaining write-in votes. Nobody was on the ballot in wards 1 and 2, which saw eight and 13 write-in votes, respectively.
In Horicon, incumbent Mayor Jim Grigg won with 701 votes, or 98.46 percent. For Common Council, district 1 incumbent Richard Marschke won with 155 votes, or 57.41 percent, against challenger Ruby Gietzel, who received 115 votes, or 42.59 percent. Incumbents Forrest Frami in district 2 and Buzz Vanderhei in district 3 won unopposed, with three write-in votes and one write-in votes in those district, respectively.
In Fox Lake, incumbent mayor Tom Bednarek won with 235 votes, or 84.23 percent, against 44 write-in votes. For Common Council, incumbent Donald Zilewicz in ward 1, incumbent Daniel Ault in ward 2 and incumbent Dennis Linke were all re-elected unopposed against a handful of write-in votes.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson is responsible for coordinating election efforts and tallying results, but all was relatively quiet Monday afternoon as she waited for the county's 59 precincts to report.
“The municipalities are doing everything. We aren’t doing a thing here today,” Gibson said Monday afternoon.
In order to count every eligible vote polls stayed open for nearly a week – during which time absentee ballots were gathered and were determined to be eligible or not. Even though most ballots had already been delivered to various polling places, an effort was being made to ensure that every absentee ballot postmarked prior to Election Day will be counted.
Debate will continue over ballots that for one reason or another were disqualified.
“After the polls close the municipalities print out a tape and that tape is sent by modem to the county,” Gibson said. “Throughout the night we shoot election results to the website. They should come in quickly, but we won’t have a final count into 59 of 59 municipalities report. Then we’re finished.”
The longer process is going through every ballot to determine whether there have been any write-ins. That involves a manual process, although that too is largely finished. Joke candidates – even though everyone is considered legitimate – can slow the tally.
Gibson said, “There is a write-in for Republican president so they have to look for his name, and write-in for mayor, and then there are the County Board seats (two for the city of Beaver Dam and one for the city of Mayville). That takes a while, but that’s after the polls close and after they send us the results.”
With the final tally reported the following results were listed:
In the three-way race for two Waupun Area School District Board of Education seats incumbent Dylan Weber (767) was defeated by fellow incumbent Jenny Patrykus (1,488) and challenger Stephen Chene (965). There were 17 write-ins in Dodge and Fond du Lac counties.
Two pairs of incumbents and newcomers battled it out to represent the voters of districts 25 and 31 on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. District 25 includes the First Ward in the Town of Chester and wards two, eight and 14 in the City of Waupun. In that race Travis Schultz defeated incumbent William Hoekstra, 196 to 181. District 31 includes the 11th and 13th wards in the city of Beaver Dam. In that race incumbent Kevin Burnett beat Scott Patrack, 261 to 149. There were 12 write-ins.
In the Democratic presidential primary in Dodge County, presumptive nominee Joe Biden won 6,488 votes, or 66.86 percent. Bernie Sanders won 2,602 votes, or 26.81 percent. Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Dodge County with 98.11 percent of the vote, or 12,419 votes.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
