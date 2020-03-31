Incumbent Mayville mayor faces two write-in candidates in April 7 election

Three candidates have filed as candidates in the Mayville mayoral election, but only one will have his name on the ballot April 7.
Incumbent Mayor Rob Boelk is seeking his third term as mayor of Mayville. Nobody filed to run against him prior to the January the deadline, but since then Jennifer Thoreson and Tyler Winter-Vogley announced they will run as write-in candidates.
In announcing his candidacy, Boelk said he would like to continue toward Mayville’s financial goals and complete projects like the new library. He has pointed to the city reducing its debt while also lowering the property tax levy rate. He said he has given his full dedication and commitment to being mayor and believes Mayville is headed in the right direction as it faces challenges like attracting new development and fixing issues with emergency services.
You have free articles remaining.
Thoreson owned and operated the Purple Pincushion in downtown Mayville and has since opened the Sweet Ginger Vintage clothing store, mainly operating online, which she said offers flexibility for her daughter’s medical needs.
Thoreson said she believes the city needs better leadership and that, as a business owner, she has felt unwilling to participate in city programming under the current leadership. Thoreson said she sees low morale throughout the city. She has served the fire department’s women’s auxiliary, Mayville EMS and Main Street Mayville.
Winter-Vogley works as a medical claims adjuster for an insurance company and volunteers with the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
He said he would focus on fiscal responsibility; supporting public safety including EMTs, police officers and firefighters; transparency; community involvement and public education. He said the public needs to know where its tax money is going and that he would have an open-door policy for residents to come with concerns. Winter-Vogley said he would encourage coordination with local organizations for events and finding opportunities for the city to support the schools.
The April 7 election also features races for Mayville Common Council, the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the presidential primary elections.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.