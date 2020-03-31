Incumbent Mayville mayor faces two write-in candidates in April 7 election

Three candidates have filed as candidates in the Mayville mayoral election, but only one will have his name on the ballot April 7.

Incumbent Mayor Rob Boelk is seeking his third term as mayor of Mayville. Nobody filed to run against him prior to the January the deadline, but since then Jennifer Thoreson and Tyler Winter-Vogley announced they will run as write-in candidates.

In announcing his candidacy, Boelk said he would like to continue toward Mayville’s financial goals and complete projects like the new library. He has pointed to the city reducing its debt while also lowering the property tax levy rate. He said he has given his full dedication and commitment to being mayor and believes Mayville is headed in the right direction as it faces challenges like attracting new development and fixing issues with emergency services.

Thoreson owned and operated the Purple Pincushion in downtown Mayville and has since opened the Sweet Ginger Vintage clothing store, mainly operating online, which she said offers flexibility for her daughter’s medical needs.