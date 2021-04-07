Incumbents face difficulties in Juneau County as challengers win three races

Challengers to incumbents in Juneau County saw some success as voters took to the polls April 6 to cast their ballots for statewide and local positions. Here is a look at the results and how Juneau County residents voted.

Mauston Common CouncilMauston will see two new alderpersons take seats following the results of the April 6 election.

In District 1, Alderperson Dennis Emery ran unopposed and won re-election. Emery received 45 votes, with one vote for a write-in candidate.

District 3 Alderperson Katie Steinke was defeated by Leanna Hagen. Hagen, who said before the election she would “effectively utilize our local resources, maximize taxpayer dollars and support employment growth,” received 72 votes to Steinke’s 45. One vote went to a write-in candidate.

Incumbent District 5 Alderperson Steve Leavitt was defeated in the spring primary following challenges by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley. McGinley, who said she would focus on “safe, affordable housing, accessible green space, and affordable access to the internet,” defeated Wilke on April 6 by a margin of 65 to 29.

In District 7, Alderperson Jim Allaby won re-election unopposed with 22 votes.

Royall School Board