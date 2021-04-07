Incumbents face difficulties in Juneau County as challengers win three races

Challengers to incumbents in Juneau County saw some success as voters took to the polls April 6 to cast their ballots for statewide and local positions. Here is a look at the results and how Juneau County residents voted.
Mauston Common CouncilMauston will see two new alderpersons take seats following the results of the April 6 election.
In District 1, Alderperson Dennis Emery ran unopposed and won re-election. Emery received 45 votes, with one vote for a write-in candidate.
District 3 Alderperson Katie Steinke was defeated by Leanna Hagen. Hagen, who said before the election she would “effectively utilize our local resources, maximize taxpayer dollars and support employment growth,” received 72 votes to Steinke’s 45. One vote went to a write-in candidate.
Incumbent District 5 Alderperson Steve Leavitt was defeated in the spring primary following challenges by Sarah Wilke and Donna McGinley. McGinley, who said she would focus on “safe, affordable housing, accessible green space, and affordable access to the internet,” defeated Wilke on April 6 by a margin of 65 to 29.
In District 7, Alderperson Jim Allaby won re-election unopposed with 22 votes.
Royall School Board
In an at large election, where the two available seats go to the two highest vote getters, incumbent School Board President Raye Walz received the fewest votes of the four candidates on the ballot.
Incumbents Walz and Doug Waterman were challenged by Marie Vitcenda and Kristine Howe, with Waterman successfully winning re-election. He will be joined on the board by Vitcenda.
Vitcenda received the most votes of all four candidates with 345, followed by Waterman with 288. Howe received 141 votes and Walz received 62 votes.
Mauston School District
Incumbents Darrell Hines and Mike Coughlin ran for and won re-election unopposed in an at-large election. Hines received 795 votes and Coughlin received 790 votes, with 16 votes going to write-in candidates.
New Lisbon School DistrictNancy Cowen and Preston Hemerley won re-election as incumbents in an uncontested at-large election. Cowen received 428 votes and Hemerly received 359 votes. Write-in candidates received 22 votes.
Necedah School District
School Board President Dan Dutscheck, the incumbent, ran unopposed and won re-election with 628 votes. Write-in candidates received 33 votes.
Elroy
District 1 Alderperson Robert Schroeder won re-election with 52 votes to one vote for a write-in candidate.
In District 3, Alderperson Carlton Peterson received 39 votes to one vote for a write-in candidate, winning re-election.
New Lisbon
Wards 4 and 5 Councilmember Marv Newlun ran for re-election unopposed and received 31 votes.
Ward 2 Councilmember Mark Toelle received 24 votes, winning re-election.
Ward 3 Councilmember Morgan Reichhoff received 32 votes in her successful re-election bid for a one-year term.
Necedah
Following the decision of Peter Blum to not run for re-election, the village of Necedah had three candidates in an at-large election for four seats.
Incumbents Don Jackson, Scott Carter and Charlie Krupa won re-election with 66, 84 and 79 votes, respectively. The fourth position, determined by write-in votes, saw Blum win re-election with 27 votes. Blum has said he will accept the seat, despite declining to officially seek re-election.
Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools
In an officially non-partisan race for Wisconsin Superintendent of Schools, the Democratic-backed Jill Underly won against Republic-backed Deb Kerr statewide by a margin of 526,286 to 386,392. In Juneau County, Underly received 1,725 votes to Kerr’s 1,529.
