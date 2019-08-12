With school starting just around the corner and kids going off to college or high school, taking care of the skin you have is just as important as eating healthy. You can’t buy a new face, but you can take care of the one you have. Independent beauty consultant Brenda Maier is excited to introduce herself to the community and would like to offer to be your beauty consultant. Join Maier for her grand opening to celebrate the debut of her new Mary Kay business. Mark your calendar for Saturday Aug. 17; the doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome. A table will be set-up for facials at 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Address for the new business is 161 N. Dickason Blvd., at the Columbus Community Rec Center.
You can see and try available skin care lines. Skin care for all ages that includes botanicals for the youthful skin, acne prone skin Clear Proof and for all ages, the TimeWise 3D miracle set and the pink Cadillac of skin care, the TimeWise Repair Set. Maier can hook customers up for facials-spa products and makeovers-for men and women.
Sign up to be Maier’s new customer and ask her about the types of private parties you could host with your friends, co-workers or family and receive a free product and awesome discounts. Maybe you need that gift for a special someone that is far away; Maier can ship your items for you.
There will be light refreshments and fabulous Mary Kay products for you to try. Products and skin care sets will be available for purchase. There will also be a raffle drawing.
For more information, contact Maier at bmaiermk@gmail.com.
